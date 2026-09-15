Medical Care Technologies Inc. Details StrainScan Pro's On-Device Visual Inspection Pipeline for iPad Air

Image Acquisition, Contextual Indexing, Differential Analysis and Exception Routing Designed to Move Quality Decisions to the Point of Inspection

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today outlined the on-device visual inspection pipeline now being applied inside StrainScan Pro on iPad Air. The process is designed as a four-stage analytical workflow: image acquisition, contextual indexing, differential visual analysis, and exception routing.

The platform is live at https://strainscanpro.com.

This update follows MDCE's recent StrainScan Pro work - agricultural demonstration sessions, produce-specific visual modules for leafy greens, berries, tomatoes and tree fruit, and an advancing foodservice demonstration path. Those steps established that operators can put the software in front of product. This release defines how the software is intended to analyze that product.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software for agricultural and foodservice quality applications. Deployed on iPad Air, it is built for on-device inspection without fixed industrial camera systems. The pipeline is intended to function as follows:

Image Acquisition

The operator captures a controlled visual sample through the iPad Air workflow. The capture step is designed to produce an image suitable for model evaluation of surface condition, color variance, bruising, wilting, decay indicators, and other visible quality traits tied to the selected produce category.

Contextual Indexing

Each image is linked to operational metadata - crop module, lot or batch identifier, inspection station, timestamp, and location. Indexing is what converts a photograph into a structured quality record that can be retrieved, compared, and audited later.

Differential Visual Analysis

The software is designed to evaluate the current sample against category-level visual expectations and, where available, prior images from the same lot or station. This is the core analytical layer: identifying visible deviation from expected appearance rather than relying on a one-off subjective look.

Exception Routing

When the analysis indicates a potential quality exception, the record can be routed for hold, secondary review, or rejection. The intent is to keep the decision at the inspection point - in the field, at packing, or at kitchen receiving - before defective product moves farther downstream.

The economic case is early intervention. Global agricultural production is frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion. The global foodservice market is estimated near $4 trillion, with U.S. restaurant and foodservice sales projected around $1.55 trillion in 2026. Late discovery of visual defects becomes shrink, rejected shipments, wasted inventory, and inconsistent finished product. An on-device pipeline is designed to give operators a documented visual basis for acting sooner.

"The value is not that an iPad can take a picture," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "The value is a repeatable inspection pipeline. Acquire a usable sample. Index it to the lot and station. Analyze it against expected visual condition. Route exceptions before the product travels. That is how StrainScan Pro is meant to earn its place in an operator's process."

This announcement describes a technical workflow and does not constitute a commercial contract award. Medical Care Technologies is a technology company focused on software and AI vision solutions. StrainScan Pro is an enterprise visual analysis platform, not a medical device.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com | info@strainscanpro.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-details-strainscan-pros-on-1221075