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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc. Reports First-Pass Results From Volunteer Image Evaluation Inside Melanoma Scan Beta

Initial Review Shows Real-World User Photos Can Move Through Quality Scoring, Body-Map Registration and Change-Over-Time Comparison

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today reported first-pass results from internal evaluation of its initial volunteer-submitted image datasets for MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta.

The update follows the September 16 announcement that the first human volunteer datasets had been received and the September 23 announcement that internal review had begun. Those releases established collection and the start of analysis. This release reports what the first evaluation pass showed.

Until the volunteer phase, development relied on public dermatology archives, including HAM10000, ISIC Archive collections, and TCIA melanoma cohorts. The first volunteer set introduced uncontrolled capture conditions. First-pass review was designed to answer a practical question: can those real-world photographs move through the beta workflow?

First-pass findings

Image-quality scoring
A substantial portion of the initial volunteer images met internal usability thresholds for focus, framing, and visible-area isolation. Images that did not meet those thresholds were held out of mapping and comparison. That split is itself a result: the workflow can separate usable samples from captures that are too distant, poorly lit, or too compressed for a comparison pass.

Body-map registration
Usable images were successfully assigned to mapped body regions inside the beta architecture. First-pass review indicated that volunteer photographs can be placed on the interactive body map with enough locational consistency to support later retrieval of the same site.

Longitudinal comparison
Where more than one usable image could be associated with the same mapped area, the platform completed side-by-side visual review. First-pass testing confirmed that successive user-captured images can be organized for change-over-time comparison. This finding concerns workflow function. It is not a medical result.

These first-pass outcomes do not constitute clinical validation, performance benchmarks, or diagnostic accuracy claims. They indicate that volunteer-submitted photographs can enter the system, be quality-filtered, be mapped, and - when a second image exists - be compared.

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application intended to help users catalog visible skin images and review the same mapped area across sessions. The platform remains in beta-stage development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, screening, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider.

"The first pass did what we needed it to do," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Real-world photos made it through quality scoring. They registered to the body map. Where we had more than one image of the same site, comparison ran. That is forward progress from collecting data to seeing the workflow function on volunteer input."

Volunteer participation is not a clinical diagnosis program. Any concern about a skin change should be reviewed by a licensed clinician. Medical Care Technologies will continue its multi-phase testing protocol and additional evaluation passes as more volunteer-submitted images are collected.

Investors and interested parties can learn more at:
https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID: MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750
Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com
Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-reports-first-pass-results-1228381

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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