Medical Care Technologies Inc. Positions StrainScan Pro Against the $4.8-$5 Trillion Global Agriculture Market

Field-Grade AI Vision for Crop Disease, Ripeness, Pest Damage and Yield Anomalies as the Company Advances Toward First Enterprise Clients

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today detailed StrainScan Pro's agricultural configuration - a field-grade visual intelligence layer aimed at one of the world's largest production markets, with global agricultural output frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion.

The platform is live at https://strainscanpro.com. Agriculture vertical: https://strainscanpro.com/industries/agriculture.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software designed for on-device and API-first deployment, including iPad Air. In agriculture, the engine is configured to inspect living crop rather than a finished plate or a warehouse case. Capture can be handheld, fixed-camera or drone imagery. Analysis is designed to flag visible indicators of disease, ripeness stage, pest damage, nutrient-stress appearance and yield irregularity at the plant, block or field level.

The intended field workflow is:

Capture - image the crop at scale Analyze - run category-specific visual models against the selected crop Trend - compare current appearance against prior captures of the same block Alert - route exceptions when visual markers cross an operator-defined threshold

This is a continuation of MDCE's agricultural demonstration path, including produce-specific modules for leafy greens, berries, tomatoes and tree fruit. The Company is now presenting that field configuration as it looks toward first enterprise clients.

"Agriculture is where product still has a growing season attached to it," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "A blight mark, a ripeness miss, or a pest hit is cheaper to see in the row than after the truck leaves. That is the job StrainScan Pro is being shown to do in this vertical."

This announcement describes a vertical configuration and demonstration activity. It does not constitute a signed customer contract or revenue forecast. StrainScan Pro is an enterprise visual analysis platform, not a medical device.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com | info@strainscanpro.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-positions-strainscan-pro-ag-1230024