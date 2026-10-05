Medical Care Technologies Inc. Rolls Out Snapshot Recipes Optimizations and a Fresh Promotional Push

Faster App Experience and New Campaigns Aimed at Turning Grocery Photos and Meal Images Into Recipe Ideas

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it has completed a new round of optimizations for Snapshot Recipes, its consumer AI cooking companion, and that a fresh wave of promotional campaigns begins rolling out this week.

Snapshot Recipes is available at https://www.snapshotrecipes.app.

The update is designed to make the in-app experience faster, smoother, and more engaging. Snapshot Recipes lets users photograph groceries already at home, upload a saved image of a meal, or enter a text prompt, then generate recipe ideas from what they have or from a dish they want to recreate. The app also includes a self-organizing cookbook, shareable grocery lists, and preference settings for diet type and allergies.

The new promotional wave is built around that core use case: snap the groceries on the counter, or upload a photo of a meal, and get a recipe path without starting from a blank search. Campaign creative highlights the same two entry points - grocery photos and meal photos - alongside App Store and Google Play download prompts.

Snapshot Recipes remains free to download, with a limited daily recipe allowance and a paid tier for unlimited AI generations. The Company has previously reported that the app reached the top 10 in the iOS Food & Drink category at launch. This release does not update user counts or ranking.

"Snapshot Recipes is the consumer proof point for the same visual idea running through the rest of the Company," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "A phone photo becomes structured output. This week we are putting a faster app and a new promotional push in front of people who already cook from what is in the fridge."

This announcement describes product optimization and marketing activity. It does not constitute a forecast of downloads, revenue, or user growth. Snapshot Recipes is a consumer lifestyle application, not a medical device.

While advancing Snapshot Recipes, Medical Care Technologies continues development of MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta, its wound-monitoring application, StrainScan Pro enterprise demonstrations, and subsidiary operations at Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. The Company reported that it was debt free as of September 23, 2026.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an AI-powered mobile cooking companion from Medical Care Technologies Inc. Users can photograph groceries, upload a meal image, or enter text to generate recipe ideas, organize a cookbook, and build shareable grocery lists. Visit: https://www.snapshotrecipes.app

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com | info@snapshotrecipes.app

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://www.snapshotrecipes.app

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-rolls-out-snapshot-recipes-1232577