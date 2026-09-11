Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Advances StrainScan Pro Into a Second Major Vertical: The $4 Trillion Foodservice Market

After Agricultural Demos, Company Maps a Parallel Path for Custom Kitchen Demonstrations Across Commercial Kitchens and Multi-Unit Operators

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced further progress on StrainScan Pro's foodservice application, advancing the platform from market positioning into a custom demonstration path for commercial kitchens and multi-unit operators.

The platform is live at https://strainscanpro.com.

Foodservice has already been identified as a core StrainScan Pro vertical alongside agriculture. The Company is now taking the same next step it recently took on the farm side: putting the software in front of operators. After first agricultural demonstration sessions and produce-specific module work for leafy greens, berries, tomatoes, and tree fruit, MDCE is preparing kitchen-focused demonstrations designed around receiving checks, line-level visual review, and consistency monitoring across one site or many.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software built for agricultural and foodservice quality applications. It is designed for portable enterprise deployment on iPad Air devices, allowing visual analysis without fixed industrial systems. That form factor is intended to travel from packing environments into commercial kitchens, where speed and consistency determine whether product is used, held, or rejected.

The commercial backdrop remains large. Global agricultural production is frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion. The global restaurant and foodservice market is estimated near $4 trillion, with U.S. restaurant and foodservice sales projected around $1.55 trillion in 2026. MDCE's development path is to serve both ends of that chain with one visual platform.

"This is not a new direction. It is the next stage of the same plan," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We positioned StrainScan Pro for foodservice. We then put it in front of agricultural operators. Now we are advancing the kitchen track with custom demonstrations built around how multi-unit foodservice teams actually inspect quality."

This announcement describes continued platform advancement and does not constitute a commercial contract award. Medical Care Technologies is a technology company focused on software and AI vision solutions. StrainScan Pro is an enterprise visual analysis platform, not a medical device.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com | info@strainscanpro.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otcid-mdce-advances-strainscan-pro-into-a-s-1219706