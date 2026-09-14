Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Subsidiaries Execute First Fanatics / Topps Transaction: Infinite Auctions Sells, Real Game Used Authenticates

Subsidiaries Positioned to Supply and Authenticate Products for One of the World's Largest Sports Collectibles Platforms

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used have entered into a transactional agreement with Fanatics / Topps.

Under the agreement, Infinite Auctions will sell game-worn sports memorabilia to Topps for use in Topps sports trading card products. Real Game Used will provide photo-match authentication for the products supplied by Infinite Auctions.

Fanatics is a global sports commerce and collectibles company that reported approximately $8.1 billion in revenue in 2024. Its collectibles division, powered by Topps, generated about $1.6 billion in 2024 and is on track to exceed $2 billion in 2025, with expectations approaching $3 billion in 2026. The broader sports trading card and memorabilia market is estimated in the tens of billions of dollars globally.

This agreement places MDCE's subsidiaries inside a high-volume supply and authentication workflow for one of the most recognized names in licensed sports collectibles. Infinite Auctions brings sourcing and sales capability for game-worn items. Real Game Used brings AI-enhanced photo-match authentication intended to support product integrity for Topps trading card applications.

"This is a meaningful commercial step for both subsidiaries," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Infinite Auctions is positioned to supply game-worn memorabilia, and Real Game Used is positioned to authenticate it. Working with Fanatics / Topps gives our subsidiaries exposure to a platform operating at a scale few companies in this space can match."

This announcement describes a transactional agreement and does not constitute a guarantee of specific revenue, volume, or future contract value. Medical Care Technologies is a diversified technology company. Its subsidiaries operate in sports memorabilia auctions and authentication.

While advancing this collectibles opportunity, Medical Care Technologies continues to move forward with its other AI vision and software projects, including:

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta - AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application in beta-stage development for organizing, comparing, and reviewing visible skin images over time. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

Wound care application - in development as part of the Company's health and wellness imaging initiatives.

StrainScan Pro - proprietary AI vision software for agricultural and foodservice quality applications, with ongoing enterprise demonstrations and produce-specific module development. Learn more at https://strainscanpro.com.

Medical Care Technologies develops and commercializes software and AI vision solutions. It does not provide medical diagnosis or treatment.

Investors and interested parties can learn more at:

https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

https://infiniteauctions.com

https://realgameused.com

https://strainscanpro.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-subsidiaries-execute-first-fanatics-%2f-topps-transaction-infini-1220426