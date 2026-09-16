Medical Care Technologies Inc. Receives First Human Volunteer Image Datasets for Melanoma Scan Beta Testing

Initial Real-World User-Submitted Images Now in Internal Review, Advancing the Platform Beyond Public Cancer Imaging Archives

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it has received its first human volunteer image datasets for internal testing of MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta - a concrete step beyond the Company's prior work on established public cancer imaging archives.

The update follows the August 31 announcement that MDCE was seeking first volunteer cohorts for human-submitted dataset testing, and the later activation of volunteer intake. Those releases described the plan. Today's announcement confirms the first datasets have arrived and are now in internal review.

Until this phase, development of Melanoma Scan Beta centered on structured internal testing and model evaluation using gold-standard public dermatology resources, including HAM10000, ISIC Archive collections, and TCIA melanoma cohorts. The first volunteer-submitted images introduce real-world capture conditions - lighting, device type, distance, angle, image quality, and skin appearance - that public archives cannot fully replicate.

The datasets are expected to support internal evaluation of image intake, body-map organization, and longitudinal comparison of the same mapped skin area over time. MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application intended to help users catalog visible skin images and review possible visual change across successive sessions.

"This is the moment the testing program becomes real," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We asked for volunteer-submitted images so Melanoma Scan Beta could be evaluated against the way people actually take photos. The first datasets are now in hand. That is a major step up from public archives alone."

The platform remains in beta-stage development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider. Volunteer participation is not a clinical diagnosis program. Any concern about a skin change should be reviewed by a licensed clinician.

Medical Care Technologies will continue its multi-phase testing protocol as additional volunteer-submitted images are collected and reviewed.

Investors and interested parties can learn more at:

https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-receives-first-human-volunt-1221577