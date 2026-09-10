Medical Care Technologies Inc. Configures StrainScan Pro AI Vision Modules for High-Value Produce Categories

Platform Being Tuned for Leafy Greens, Berries, Tomatoes and Tree Fruit - Crops Where Visual Defects and Spoilage Carry the Highest Cost

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that StrainScan Pro is being configured for some of the most valuable and perishable crops in a global agriculture market estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion - leafy greens, berries, tomatoes, and tree fruit, where visual defects and spoilage can erase value in hours, not weeks.

The platform is live for review at https://strainscanpro.com.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software built for agricultural and foodservice quality applications. It is designed for on-device analysis and portable enterprise deployment on iPad Air hardware, allowing inspection in the field, at packing lines, and at post-harvest checkpoints.

This update builds on the Company's recent agricultural demonstration work. Early operator sessions helped identify where visual inspection matters most. MDCE is now translating that input into produce-specific visual modules designed around the traits of each crop rather than a single generic inspection path.

The configuration work is intended to sharpen visual analysis around the characteristics that drive grade, shelf life, and rejection risk - including surface defects, color inconsistency, bruising, wilting, and other visible quality indicators. By organizing the platform around high-value crops first, the Company is focusing development where improved visual detection can have the greatest commercial impact.

Fresh produce is one of the most quality-sensitive segments inside the multi-trillion-dollar agriculture market. Visual defects discovered late in the chain can result in downgrades, shrink, rejected loads, and lost retail value.

"Not every crop fails the same way," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "A berry problem does not look like a lettuce problem, and a tomato defect is not the same as tree-fruit bruising. We are configuring StrainScan Pro so the visual modules match the crops that cost operators the most when quality slips."

This announcement describes ongoing platform configuration and does not constitute a commercial contract award. Medical Care Technologies is a technology company focused on software and AI vision solutions. StrainScan Pro is an enterprise visual analysis platform, not a medical device.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com | info@strainscanpro.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-configures-strainscan-pro-a-1219125