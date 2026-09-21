Medical Care Technologies Inc. Presents StrainScan Pro for the First Time in Restaurant Service

Platform Moves From Demo Preparation Into Its First Live Kitchen Presentation After Last Week's Restaurant-Service Announcement

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that StrainScan Pro is being presented for the first time in restaurant service - advancing last week's announcement that the Company was preparing that demonstration.

The platform is live at https://strainscanpro.com.

On September 18, MDCE said it was preparing its first StrainScan Pro demonstration built specifically for restaurant service. That was the planning step. This release is the execution step: the software is now being presented in a kitchen workflow for the first time.

The presentation follows the same progress path already shown on the agricultural side. MDCE took StrainScan Pro from market positioning to custom farm and packing demos, then into produce-specific visual modules and an on-device inspection pipeline for iPad Air. Foodservice was already a core vertical. What is new today is the first in-vertical presentation to restaurant operators.

StrainScan Pro is proprietary AI vision software for agricultural and foodservice quality applications. It is designed for portable enterprise deployment on iPad Air devices. The first restaurant-service presentation is built around three inspection points:

Receiving

Incoming produce is imaged at intake. The operator acquires a visual sample, indexes it to the delivery or lot, and runs category-level visual analysis against the relevant produce module. The aim is to identify visible defects before product is stored or prepped.

Staging

Product pulled for service is reviewed again before it hits the line, targeting deterioration that can appear after receiving.

Pass station

Finished or staged items can receive a last visual consistency check before they leave the kitchen.

Each station is intended to use the same analytical pipeline: image acquisition, contextual indexing, differential visual analysis against expected appearance, and exception routing for hold, secondary review, or rejection.

The usefulness case is early visual intervention. Global agricultural production is frequently estimated near $4.8 trillion to $5 trillion. The global restaurant and foodservice market is estimated near $4 trillion, with U.S. restaurant and foodservice sales projected around $1.55 trillion in 2026. A defect accepted at the door becomes waste. A miss at staging becomes a remake. A miss at the pass becomes a comp. The first restaurant presentation is designed to show that inspection path on-device.

"Last week we said we were preparing the first restaurant-service demo. This week we are presenting it," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "That is the progress investors should see. Same platform. First time in this operating environment. From preparation to presentation."

This announcement describes a first-time vertical presentation and does not constitute a commercial contract award. Medical Care Technologies is a technology company focused on software and AI vision solutions. StrainScan Pro is an enterprise visual analysis platform, not a medical device.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com | info@strainscanpro.com

Websites: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-presents-strainscan-pro-for-1224540