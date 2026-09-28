Partnership gives U.S. households that build a plan with FUTR Planning a clear next step toward goals like rainy-day funds, children's savings, and long-term milestones

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) ("FUTR" or the "Company") today announced that FUTR Planning, a division of FUTR, has entered into a partnership with NextMove Capital ("NextMove"), a newly launched fintech and SEC-registered investment adviser offering an investing app built for first-time investors. FUTR Planning has already begun referring U.S. households whose goals are best served by smaller, goal-based accounts to NextMove.

A Clear Next Step for New Savers and Investors

FUTR Planning's existing network of over 400 financial advisors targets leads with investable assets in excess of $500,000. However, not every household that builds a plan is ready for a traditional advisor relationship, and NextMove gives those households a clear next step toward goals like rainy-day funds, children's savings, and long-term milestones:

Goal-based portfolios built from exchange-traded funds, with dollar-cost averaging

Jargon-free guidance delivered through short videos

Accounts held at Alpaca Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC

"Financial planning has traditionally been built for households with significant assets, leaving everyone else on their own. FUTR Planning serves every household, and NextMove gives students, households rebuilding their credit, and new savers a real next step. Every one of them will be part of the FUTR Agent App ecosystem, where we can keep serving them as their financial lives grow."

Alex McDougall, CEO, The FUTR Corporation

"A good financial plan should come with a clear next move, no matter the size of the household behind it. FUTR Planning builds that plan in minutes, and for households whose goals fit a smaller, goal-based account, NextMove gives them a simple way to start investing toward those goals. Together, we're making sure no one who takes the step of building a plan is left without a place to get started."

Peter Horowitz, CEO, NextMove Capital Inc.

How FUTR Planning Works

Build a free, personalized financial plan online in minutes, covering mortgage, debt, investments, and cash flow. Verify a phone number and join the FUTR Agent App ecosystem. Get matched with a local advisor from FUTR Planning's growing network of over 400 advisors, or, for households whose goals fit a smaller, goal-based account, get referred to NextMove.

Strategic Benefits for FUTR

The partnership is expected to benefit FUTR in three ways:

New revenue from previously unmonetized plans. FUTR expects to earn revenue from the partnership through a combination of lead fees and a revenue share on referred accounts. Households that fell outside the Company's monetizable lead range now have a relevant next step, turning plans that were not generating revenue into a new revenue stream. Broader reach and faster Agent App growth. The FUTR Planning flow now delivers value beyond high-asset households to students, households rebuilding their credit, and new savers. It is also a natural fit for FUTR Payments consumers, who already use the FUTR Agent App to manage their cash flow and can put freed-up budget room to work through small, frequent deposits. Because every user in the flow will be part of the FUTR Agent App ecosystem, the Company expects this to increase the rate of Agent App user growth. Better leads for advisors. Directing smaller accounts to NextMove raises the floor of the households FUTR Planning refers to its growing network of over 400 advisors, improving lead quality and supporting the value of each lead the Company delivers.

Looking ahead, the Company's product roadmap includes integrating NextMove's robo-advisory services directly into the FUTR Agent App, allowing users to begin investing toward their goals without leaving the app.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App, enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments. The company operates FUTR Payments, which optimizes car loan and mortgage payments for consumers and serves mortgage brokers as well as approximately 180 active US auto dealerships, and FUTR Planning, a consumer financial planning platform with approximately 1.0 million plans produced since 2016. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

About NextMove Capital

NextMove Capital Inc. is a newly launched fintech and SEC-registered investment adviser offering an investing app designed for first-time investors, with goal-based portfolios built from exchange-traded funds. Its long-term portfolios are built on American Century ETF models, and NextMove also offers a white-label version of its platform to banks and trust companies. NextMove client accounts are held at Alpaca Securities LLC, a licensed brokerage firm and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.nextmovecap.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the partnership between FUTR Planning and NextMove Capital, the referral of households to NextMove Capital, the expected revenue, including lead fees and revenue share, from households previously outside the Company's monetizable lead range, the expected improvement in the quality of leads referred to the Company's advisor network, the expected growth in FUTR Agent App users, and the planned integration of NextMove's robo-advisory services into the FUTR Agent App. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316298