Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Willy Wiyatno to its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2026. This strategic addition reflects the Company's commitment to strengthening corporate governance and enhancing strategic development expertise.

Mr. Wiyatno brings over 20-years of relevant international business experience, and is currently a Director, Managing Director or President Director of various companies domiciled in Southeast Asia. Mr. Wiyatno earned a BSc (University of Wisconsin at Madison - 1997) and a PhD in Chemical Engineering (Stanford University - 2002); and was previously a Senior Associate of McKinsey & Company providing strategic and operational advice in fields as diverse as telecommunications, oil & gas, software development and international logistics for various multinational companies.

"I am very pleased to welcome Willy to our board. Willy and I have worked together on various projects in Jakarta, Indonesia and Beijing, China, and I have grown to appreciate Willy's technical, strategic and financial insights into various business opportunities. I look forward to working with Willy and the rest of the CopAur Board to further advance the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project.", commented Andrew Neale.

Kinsley hosts current mineral resources of 742,000 Indicated ounces at 1.11 g/t gold and 69,000 Inferred ounces at 1.98 g/t gold, including 384,000 Indicated ounces at 5.32 g/t Au within the high-grade Secret Canyon zone, as reported in the recently filed, NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment, as per the following link.

CopAur_KinsleyMountainGoldProject_PreliminaryEconomicAssessment_2026.pdf

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About CopAur

CopAur is a mine development company backed by an experienced team of resource professionals focused on advancing its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style sedimentary gold system located approximately 80 km south of West Wendover, Nevada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, expectations, estimates, projections and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the results summary of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), including estimated production, operating costs and capital costs, project economics, net present value, internal rate of return, estimated taxes, mine life, estimated production, processing recoveries, strip ratio, ore grade and future development potential of the Kinsley Project and involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions and expectations on the date of this news release, including but not limited to assumptions regarding commodity prices, exchange rates, capital, operating costs, various other costs, the availability of financing, permitting, construction timelines, labour and equipment availability, geological interpretations, mineral resource estimates, and general business and economic conditions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements or that such statements will prove to be accurate.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and is only based on mineral resources and does not include any mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA can or will be realized.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316147