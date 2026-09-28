Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Atlas Salt Inc.: Building a Domestic Supply for North America's De-Icing Salt Market

Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) (FSE: 9D00) (the "Company" or "Atlas Salt") reviewed progress at its Great Atlantic Salt Project in Newfoundland, including permanent construction now underway, financing letters of interest exceeding $300 million, and the project's location two kilometres from a deepwater port.

The article examines Atlas Salt's construction and financing progress at Great Atlantic, against the backdrop of a North American de-icing salt market that has long relied on imports. The feature outlines the Company's milestones ahead.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/09/28/atlas-salt-builds-newfoundland-salt-mine-to-supply-north-americas-de-icing-market/.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) (FSE: 9D00) is developing the Great Atlantic Salt Project, a wholly owned, high-purity rock salt project on the west coast of Newfoundland, Canada, uniquely positioned to become North America's first new salt mine in nearly three decades. The project is expected to produce 4.0 million tonnes of road salt annually for the import-dependent Eastern Canadian and U.S. Northeast markets.

Learn more at atlassalt.com.

Follow Atlas Salt on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact: Nolan K. Peterson investors@atlassalt.com or +1 (709)-275-2009

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