KT&G Corporation: KT&G Showcases Flagship Brands and Global Growth at TFWA World 2026, the World's Largest Duty-Free Exhibition

- Highlights a distinctive product portfolio and global business achievements to strengthen its presence in the duty-free market

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G (CEO Bang Kyung-man) took part in TFWA World 2026, the world's largest duty-free exhibition, held in Cannes, France from September 27 to October 1 (local time).

Hosted by the Tax Free World Association, TFWA World is the world's largest exhibition for the duty-free and travel retail industry. KT&G has participated in the event for five consecutive years, beginning in 2022, to reinforce its position as a leading global tobacco company and strengthen its presence in the duty-free market.

At this year's exhibition, KT&G showcased products from its flagship brands, including ESSE, RAISON, and BOHEM. The company particularly highlighted ESSE, the world's top-selling ultra-slim cigarette brand, whose global sales surpassed KRW 1 trillion (approximately USD 700 million) in 2025. The booth featured digital displays that gave visitors an overview of KT&G's global business footprint and achievements.

KT&G entered the duty-free market in 1995 with the launch of 88 Light in China. Today, its products are available at 179 duty-free stores across approximately 110 airports worldwide, including those in South Korea. Building on its participation in this year's exhibition, KT&G plans to expand its duty-free business into various regions, including Europe and Latin America.

A KT&G spokesperson said, "Participating in TFWA World provided us with a valuable opportunity to explore new business prospects with international partners and raise awareness of our brands. KT&G will continue to expand its global network and strengthen the competitiveness of its brands in overseas markets."

Meanwhile, the company is expanding its global presence and broadening its overseas business by participating in duty-free and industry trade shows held in markets such as Singapore and Germany this year. In August, KT&G also introduced five ESSE products at duty-free stores at Istanbul Airport in Türkiye, which serves approximately 84 million passengers annually, further expanding its reach among international consumers and accelerating its efforts to expand its presence in the global duty-free market.

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