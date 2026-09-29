Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Half-year Financial Report

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Genflow (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) is pleased to announce its half year results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

Chairman's Statement

It is my pleasure to update shareholders of Genflow Biosciences Plc ("Genflow" or the "Company") on our performance during the first six months of 2026.

As of 30 June 2026, Genflow reached a landmark milestone with the successful completion of SLAB, our lead canine healthspan and sarcopenia clinical trial - a significant achievement that validates our SIRT6 centenarian platform in a real-world aging population and strengthens the Company's position at the forefront of longevity science. Alongside this milestone, Genflow continued to make strong progress across its programs in both human health and animal health, advancing our mission to extend healthspan through our proprietary SIRT6 centenarian-based gene therapies. These two dimensions of our pipeline are deeply complementary: our human programs target age-related diseases with high unmet need, while our veterinary initiatives allow us to generate translational data, demonstrate safety and feasibility, and explore commercial opportunities in the growing companion animal health sector.

Animal Health Pipeline

The most notable achievement of the period was the successful completion of SLAB, our comparative, randomized Healthspan and sarcopenia clinical trial in aged Beagle dogs, testing GF-1004, our naked DNA construct. This is a landmark achievement for Genflow, providing strong validation of our SIRT6 cent platform in a real-world aging population and reinforcing our pioneering position in applying SIRT6 cent science to veterinary medicine, complementing our human health programs.

The trial successfully confirmed the safety and tolerability of GF-1004 and generated valuable functional and healthspan data across its endpoints, an encouraging validation of our platform's real-world applicability. We look forward to presenting full results at the Animal Longevity Summit (ALOS) in Toronto on 2nd October 2026, alongside a scientific manuscript in preparation for peer-reviewed publication. At the same time, we have continued confidential discussions with several leading animal health companies under confidential disclosure agreements, underscoring strong industry interest in innovative approaches to age-related decline in companion animals.

Human Health Pipeline

In human health, our pipeline spans MASH ("Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis"), sarcopenia, Werner Syndrome, and exploratory programs in ophthalmology. Collectively, these programs highlight the versatility of SIRT6 centenarian in addressing fundamental mechanisms of aging across multiple systems. During H1 2026, the Company implemented a transition to mRNA-lipid nanoparticle (mRNA-LNP) delivery across its human health programs.

A particularly exciting development during the period was our expansion into ophthalmology, where SIRT6-based therapies hold promise in corneal pathologies and glaucoma. Current glaucoma treatments focus primarily on reducing intraocular pressure, yet do not prevent degeneration of the optic nerve. Preclinical findings suggest that SIRT6 cent overexpression can protect retinal ganglion cells and preserve optic nerve integrity, opening the door to a paradigm shift in treatment - from symptom management to true neuroprotection. During H1 2026, we initiated a dedicated glaucoma program in partnership with Iris Pharma and Acuitas, incorporating Acuitas' lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology for ocular delivery - an important step forward for this program. With the global glaucoma market valued at nearly USD 9 billion and projected to reach USD 12-14 billion by the early 2030s, this represents a compelling long-term growth opportunity for Genflow.

In parallel, we continue to progress our MASH program. Recent approvals of two new therapies including GLP-1 agonists have provided effective therapies for patients in the earlier stages of disease (approximately two-thirds of the population), while a profound unmet need remains in advanced MASH with fibrosis, where Genflow has repositioned GF-1002 to target the high-need, antifibrotic-responsive population. During H1 2026, GF-1002 transitioned to mRNA-LNP delivery, and the Company is working to secure a prolongation of its Wallonia Region non-dilutive grant (Convention 8971) supporting the program's continued development.

In parallel, our Mitosir and Exofastrack programs continued to progress during the period, both advancing through mRNA-LNP formulation development supported by non-dilutive research grants.

Strategic Integration of Human and Animal Health

Our programs in human health and animal health are mutually reinforcing. The veterinary studies provide a real-world proof-of-concept environment to evaluate SIRT6 cent-based therapies in aging populations, while our human programs extend the platform into areas of high unmet need such as MASH, sarcopenia, Werner Syndrome, and ophthalmology. Together, they expand the reach of our SIRT6 platform and strengthen Genflow's leadership in healthspan science.

Financial Overview

As of 30 June 2026, the Group had cash reserves of £632,553 (31 December 2025: £111,792) which has been derived from equity fundraising of £1,148,875 (net of expenses) during H1 2026. The Company remains debt free.

Administration expenses for 30 June 2026 totalled £454,311 (30 June 2025: £982,725), which primarily consisted of research and development costs of £119,445 (30 June 2025: £665,862), legal and professional fees totalling £133,934 (30 June 2025: £156,094) and Directors' fees of £126,142 (30 June 2025: £55,272).

Other Comprehensive Income was charged with a translation loss of £11,831 (30 June 2025: £31,075) upon converting the Subsidiary's results for the period to GBP.

Future

Looking ahead to the second half of 2026 and into 2027, building on the successful completion of SLAB-VET-001, we look forward to presenting full trial results at the Animal Longevity Summit on 2nd October 2026 and advancing our discussions with leading animal health companies. In parallel, we will continue to progress our newly initiated glaucoma program with Iris Pharma and Acuitas, and advance GF-1002 and our other MASH-directed programs, Mitosir and Exofastrack, through mRNA-LNP formulation development. By integrating progress across both human and veterinary health, Genflow is building a comprehensive platform capable of delivering meaningful innovations in longevity and age-related disease.

The Company is also working hard to secure further non-dilutive funding, including a prolongation of the Wallonia Region grant supporting GF-1002's development. We look forward to updating shareholders further once this process has been finalised.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders, partners, and dedicated team for their continued support as we work to translate the science of SIRT6 into therapies that improve lives.

Gad Berdugo

Chairman

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") (EU) No. 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences

Dr Eric Leire, CEO

+32-477-495-881 ON365 Partners Inc.

Eric Laub, Investor Relations

+1 617-444-9509

www.on365ptrs.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is a persistent unmet medical need. Genflow is also advancing an ophthalmology program, GF-1006, an mRNA-based SIRT6 therapy targeting corneal pathologies and glaucoma - a leading cause of irreversible blindness for which current treatments reduce intraocular pressure but do not prevent degeneration of the optic nerve. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

consolidated STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 June 2026

Note Unaudited 30 June 2026 Audited 31 December 2025 Unaudited 30 June 2025 Restated Non-current assets Property, plant & equipment 1,421 1,066 1,528 Total non-current assets 1,421 1,066 1,528 Current assets Trade and other receivables 6 115,017 339,528 187,408 Cash and cash equivalents 632,553 111,792 279,445 Total current assets 747,570 451,320 466,853 Total assets 748,991 452,386 468,381 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7 559,138 1,003,171 771,384 Total current liabilities 559,138 1,003,171 771,384 Total liabilities 559,138 1,003,171 771,384 Net Assets/(Liabilities) 189,853 (550,785 ) (303,003 ) Equity Share capital 8 169,922 148,064 136,064 Share premium 8 7,222,938 6,095,921 5,667,921 Other reserves 9 225,890 213,894 221,730 Retained earnings (7,428,897 ) (7,008,664 ) (6,328,718 ) Total equity 189,853 (550,785 ) (303,003 )

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 September 2026 and were signed on its behalf by:

Eric Leire

Chief Executive Officer

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT of COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE six months ENDED 30 June 2026



Notes Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2026 Audited 12 Months ended 31 December 2025 Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2025 Other operating income

34,583 585,607 245,107 Administrative expenses 4 (454,311 ) (2,003,171 ) (982,725 ) Operating loss (419,728 ) (1,417,564 ) (737,618 ) Finance costs (505 ) - - Loss before tax (420,233 ) (1,417,564 ) (737,618 ) Tax expense - - - Loss for the period / year attributable to owners of the parent (420,233 ) (1,417,564 ) (737,618 ) Other Comprehensive loss: Items that could be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (11,831 ) (38,911 ) (31,075 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period / year attributable to owners of the parent (408,402 ) (1,456,475 ) (768,693 ) Loss per share (pence) from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Parent - Basic & Diluted 5 (0.080 ) (0.332 ) (0.192 )

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2026 Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2026 Audited 12 Months ended 31 December 2025 Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2025 Cash flows used in operating activities: Loss after taxation (420,233 ) (1,417,564 ) (737,618 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation & amortisation 285 1,093 597 Share based payments 165 - - (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 221,354 (234,369 ) (82,249 ) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables (435,514 ) 214,255 (17,532 ) Net cash outflow from operating activities (633,943 ) (1,436,585 ) (836,802 ) Cash flow used in investing activities: Purchase of property, plant & equipment (651 ) - - Net cash used in investing activities (651 ) - - Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issue of shares net of issue costs 1,148,875 1,308,698 868,698 Net cash generated from financing activities 1,148,875 1,308,698 868,698 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 514,281 (127,887 ) 31,896 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period / year 111,792 278,682 278,682 FX on cash 6,480 (39,003 ) (31,133 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 632,553 111,792 279,445

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT of CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE six months ENDED 30 June 2026

Share capital Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings/loss Total Unaudited- 30 June 2026 At 1 January 2026 148,064 6,095,921 213,894 (7,008,664 ) (550,785 ) Loss of the period - - - (420,223 ) (420,223 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - 11,831 - 11,831 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 11,831 (420,223 ) (408,402 ) Transactions with owners Issue of ordinary shares 21,858 1,137,517 - - 1,159,375 Cost of capital - share issue costs - (10,500 ) - - (10,500 ) Total Transactions with owners 21,858 1,127,017 - - 1,148,875 At 30 June 2026 (unaudited) 169,922 7,222,938 225,890 7,428,897 189,853 Unaudited- 30 June 2025 At 1 January 2025 104,912 4,830,375 252,805 (5,591,100 ) (403,008 ) Loss of the period - - - (737,618 ) (737,618 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations - - (31,075 ) - (31,075 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (31,075 ) (737,618 ) (768,693 ) Transactions with owners Issue of ordinary shares 31,152 902,932 - - 934,084 Cost of capital - share issue costs - (65,386 ) - - (65,386 ) Total Transactions with owners 31,152 837,546 - - 868,698 At 30 June 2025 (unaudited) 136,064 5,667,921 221,730 (6,328,718 ) (303,003 ) Audited- 31 December 2025 At 1 January 2025 104,912 4,830,375 252,805 (5,591,100 ) (403,008 ) Loss for the year - - - (1,417,564 ) (1,417,564 ) Other comprehensive income - - (38,911 ) - (38,911 ) Total comprehensive income for the period - - (38,911 ) (1,417,564 ) (1,456,475 ) Transactions with owners Issue of ordinary shares 43,152 1,330,932 - - 1,374,084 Cost of capital - share issue costs - (65,386 ) - - (65,386 ) Total Transactions with owners 43,152 1,265,546 - - 1,308,698 At 31 December 2025 (audited) 148,064 6,095,921 213,894 (7,008,664 ) (550,785 )

NOTES TO THE INTERIM REPORT

FOR THE six months ENDED 30 June 2026

1. Reporting Entity

Genflow Biosciences Plc (the "Company") is a company domiciled in the United Kingdom. The consolidated interim financial information as at, and for the six months ended, 30 June 2026 comprise the results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

The consolidated financial statements of the Group as at, and for the year ended, 31 December 2025 are available upon request from the Company's registered office at 6 Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BT or at genflowbio.com.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The financial information of the Group for the 6 months ended 30 June 2026 was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of the Company on 28 September 2026. The interim results have not been audited. This financial information has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies that are expected to be applied in the Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2026 and are consistent with the recognition and measurement requirements of IFRS as adopted by the United Kingdom. The comparative information for the full year ended 31 December 2025 is not the Group's full annual accounts for that period but has been derived from the annual financial statements for that period.

The consolidated financial information incorporates the results of the Group as at 30 June 2026. The corresponding amounts are for the year ended 31 December 2025 and for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2025.

The Group financial information is presented in Pound Sterling and values are rounded to the nearest pound.

The same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation are followed in the interim consolidated financial information as were applied in the Group's latest annual audited financial statements except for those that relate to new standards and interpretations effective for the first time for periods beginning on (or after) 1 January 2026 and will be adopted in the 2025 annual financial statements.

A number of new standards and amendments became effective on 1 January 2025 and have been adopted by the Group. None of these standards have materially affected the Group.

3. GOING CONCERN

The preparation of financial information requires an assessment on the validity of the going concern assumption. The Company successfully raised £1.16 million (before expenses) through the allotment and issue of new ordinary shares during the period. Further funding will be required by the Company in order to execute the Group's research and development strategy and to continue to meet its financial commitments. The Company has various funding options currently available to it and is assessing their terms in order to select the option which is most favourable to the Company and its shareholders. At 30 June 2026, the Group is in a net asset position totalling £189,853.

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company has adequate working capital to execute its operations for the present time and expected to cover working capital for a period which will allow for further fundraising. It is confident in its ability to access additional financing over the next 12 months. The Directors, therefore, have made an informed judgement, at the time of approving these financial statements, that there is a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. As a result, the Directors have continued to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements, however, notes that, due to the timing of securing additional funding, a material uncertainty related to going concern exists. This is not uncommon with companies in the biotech sector in a similar stage of its development to the Company.

4. EXPENSES BY NATURE



Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2026 £ Audited Year ended 31 December 2025 £ Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2025 £







Directors' fees 126,547 363,995 55,272 Directors' pensions - - - Directors' social security contributions 9,328 29,967 27,059 Employee salaries 19,629 - - Fees payable to the Company's auditors for the audit of the Parent Company and group financial statements - 55,000 - Professional, legal and consulting fees 132,953 315,133 170,807 PR and marketing 33,494 92,891 40,779 Insurance 11,039 21,713 10,829 Office and administrative expenses 7,541 7,172 5,027 IT and software services 2,802 8,447 2,385 Travel and entertainment 9,387 6,336 2,038 Research and development costs 119,445 1,110,486 665,862 Share based payments 165 - - Depreciation 287 1,093 597 Other expenses (18,306 ) (9,062 ) 2,019 Total administrative expenses 454,311 2,003,171 982,725

5. LOSS PER SHARE



Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2026 £ Audited Year ended 31 December 2025 £ Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2025 £ Net loss for the year from continued operations attributable to equity shareholders 420,233 1,417,564 737,618 Weighted average number of shares for the period/year 524,541,550 426,711,928 384,282,436 Basic loss per share for continued operations (expressed in pence) (0.080 ) (0.332 ) (0.192 )

6. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2026 £ Audited Year ended 31 December 2025 £ Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2025 £ VAT receivable 24,475 28,107 65,606 Prepayments 33,637 44,096 38,708 Other receivables 56,905 267,325 83,094 115,017 339,528 187,408

Trade and other receivables are all due within one year. The fair value of all receivables is the same as their carrying values stated above. These assets, excluding prepayments, are the only form of financial asset within the Group, together with cash and cash equivalents. There are no trade receivables therefore an aging analysis has not been provided.

7. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2026 £ Audited Year ended 31 December 2025 £ Unaudited 6 Months ended 30 June 2025 £ Trade payables 354,314 646,660 573,297 Accruals 76,955 323,167 12,646 Other payables 127,869 33,344 185,441 559,138 1,003,171 771,384

All trade and other payables are due for payment within twelve months. Trade payables are settled within normal commercial terms, usually between 30-60 days.

8. Share capital AND SHARE PREMIUM

Company Number of shares Ordinary shares £ Share premium £ Total £ Issued and fully paid At 1 January 2025 349,706,618 104,912 4,830,375 4,935,287 Issue of new shares 103,841,324 31,152 902,932 934,084 Cost of Capital - - (65,386 ) (65,386 ) At 30 June 2025 453,547,942 136,064 5,667,921 5,803,985 At 1 January 2026 493,547,942 148,064 6,095,921 6,243,985 Issue of new shares 72,861,840 21,858 1,137,517 1,159,375 Cost of Capital - - (10,500 ) (10,500 ) At 30 June 2026 566,409,782 169,922 7,222,938 7,392,860

On 11 March 2026, the Company issued and allotted 42,105,263 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.019 pence per share for gross proceeds of £800,000 (excluding expenses).

On 13 May 2026, the Company issued and allotted 2,631,578 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.019 pence per share for gross proceeds of £50,000 (excluding expenses).

On 13 May 2026, the Company issued and allotted 28,124,999 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.011 pence per share for gross proceeds of £309,375 (excluding expenses).

9. Share WARRANT reserve

The balance held in the share options reserve relates to the fair value of the share warrants that have been charged to the profit or loss since adoption of IFRS 2 'Share-based payment'.

Warrants:



2026 2025

Number Weighted average exercise price (£) Number Weighted average exercise price (£) Outstanding at beginning of period 130,360,000 0.015 27,860,000 0.02 Granted 42,105,263 0.019 102,500,000 0.013 Adjustments 22,727,272 0.015 Exercised (30,756,577 ) 0.015 Outstanding as at period end 164,435,958 0.014 130,360,000 0.015 Exercisable at period end 164,435,958 0.014 130,360,000 0.015

62,500,000 warrants were subject to adjustment in certain circumstances including a reset of the exercise price if the Company completes a share issuance during the exercise period at a price lower than the exercise price. As such, the exercise price was adjusted to 1.1p and the number of warrants granted was increased proportionately, such that the aggregate exercise value remained unchanged.

£Nil was charge to loss for the year in respect of outstanding warrants (2025: £Nil).

10. Share OPTION reserve

30,316,563 options were granted to the Director's during the period (the "Options"). The Options will vest in 12 equal monthly amounts and will be fully vested 29 June 2028. The Options were issued at an exercise price of 2.2 pence and will expire 29 June 2036, being 10 years from grant date.

The fair value of the Options was determined using the Black Scholes valuation model and at 30 June 2026 £165 has been recognised within the profit and loss.

11. COMMITMENTS

The commitments stated in the Group's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 remain in place.

12. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

There were no events after the reporting date.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-half-year-financial-report-1228334