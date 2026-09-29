Arctic Minerals AB: High-Grade Copper and Silver, up to 3.18% CuEq, Intersected in Drilling at Hennes Bay

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its maiden drilling program ("DP1") at the Hennes Bay copper-silver project has returned the best intersections recorded to date. These include an intersection of 64.4m @ 1.3% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") (1.08% Cu & 27g/t Ag), including 1.7m @ 3.18% CuEq (2.1% Cu & 130g/t Ag). The Company interprets these assay results as clearly demonstrating the large-scale potential at Hennes Bay.

Full announcement

This press release is a summary of the Full Announcement which is enclosed to this press release and can also be accessed via this link.

Highlights

Highly successful DP1, which comprised twelve drill holes for 4,187m all drilled outside of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), has returned the best intersections recorded to date

Intersection of 64.4m @ 1.3% CuEq (1.08% Cu & 27g/t Ag)*, including 1.7m @ 3.18% CuEq (2.1% Cu & 130g/t Ag) , returned from the Henneviken prospect

, returned from the Henneviken prospect Other select DP1 intersections include 7.95m @ 1.55% CuEq (1.34% Cu & 21g/t Ag), 3.14m @ 1.12% CuEq (0.59% Cu & 16g/t Ag) and 2.80m @ 1.66% CuEq (1.14% Cu & 51g/t Ag) at the Henneviken, Dingelvik and Asslebyn prospects respectively

DP1 was focused on the potential upgrading of mineralisation defined by historical drilling at several prospects, namely Åsnebo, Baldersnäs, Henneviken and Asslebyn, to the Inferred resource category, as well as increasing the current MRE through step out drilling at the Dingelvik prospect

Current MRE, which totals 55.4Mt at 1.0% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") (0.8% copper & 20.8 g/t silver) for a total 543,000t CuEq contained metal, was based solely on the Dingelvik prospect

DP1 assay results received to date have confirmed continuity of mineralisation at all drilled prospects and will support the MRE update now underway. The results have met expectations and the Company considers the objectives of DP1 achieved

Of the ten holes that intersected mineralisation, eight assays have been received. Assay results are pending for the remaining two holes and are expected within a month

Note: * This broad intersection is at a low angle to the orientation of the mineralized horizon. True width is unknown.

Arctic Minerals Managing Director & CEO Peter George said:

"We are strongly encouraged by these copper and silver assays in the majority of holes drilled in DP1. These new ore-grade intersections, combined with the mineralised intersections from ~2,000m of historical drilling at the Åsnebo, Baldersnäs, Henneviken and Asslebyn prospects (not included in the current MRE) and the evidence from over 23km of outcropping mineralisation and the geophysical anomalies highlighted by the 2025 MMT survey, clearly demonstrate the large-scale potential at Hennes Bay. I look forward to announcing an update to the Hennes Bay MRE incorporating these new DP1 intersections."

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

For further information see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

+46 (8) 380 970

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT". Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

This information is information that Arctic Minerals AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014) and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CEST on 29 September 2026.