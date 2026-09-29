

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Eli Lilly (LLY) said Foundayo 17.2 mg showed greater weight loss and A1C reductions than oral semaglutide 25 mg in an indirect treatment comparison involving adults with type 2 diabetes.



Foundayo (orforglipron), is an FDA approved oral GLP-1 therapy for obesity and weight management. The drug is also being studies as a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes.



The analysis compared data from Lilly's ACHIEVE clinical program with results from studies of oral semaglutide.



According to the company, Foundayo showed stronger outcomes on both blood sugar control and weight loss measures.



Lilly's closed Monday's trading at $1,184.78, up 0.11%. In the overnight trading, the stock is at $1,188.52, up 0.32%.



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