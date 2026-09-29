Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 21 September to 25 September 2026
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
21/09/2026
FR0010313833
4 000
56,2657
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
22/09/2026
FR0010313833
4 000
56,5938
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
23/09/2026
FR0010313833
3 200
57,6635
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
24/09/2026
FR0010313833
3 200
57,2966
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
25/09/2026
FR0010313833
3 200
56,6396
XPAR
TOTAL
17 600
56,8498
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929971467/en/
Contacts:
Arkema