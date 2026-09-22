Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 September to 18 September 2026
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
14/09/2026
FR0010313833
4 000
56,7370
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
15/09/2026
FR0010313833
3 200
56,5008
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
16/09/2026
FR0010313833
3 200
57,2212
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
17/09/2026
FR0010313833
3 200
56,9241
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
18/09/2026
FR0010313833
5 000
56,4344
XPAR
TOTAL
18 600
56,7305
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922099020/en/
Contacts:
Arkema