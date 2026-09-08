Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 September to 04 September 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 9/1/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 60.1700 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 9/2/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 59.9152 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 9/3/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 59.4240 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 9/4/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 58.9472 XPAR TOTAL 12,800 59.6141

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908089736/en/

Contacts:

Arkema