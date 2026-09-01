Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 24 August to 25 August 2026.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
24/08/2026
FR0010313833
4 000
59,3256
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
25/08/2026
FR0010313833
5 600
58,7813
XPAR
TOTAL
9 600
59,0081
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901273629/en/
Contacts:
Arkema