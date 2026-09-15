Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 September to 11 September 2026
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
9/7/2026
FR0010313833
3 200
59,1351
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
9/8/2026
FR0010313833
3 200
59,5690
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
9/9/2026
FR0010313833
3 200
58,9951
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
9/10/2026
FR0010313833
3 600
57,7482
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
9/11/2026
FR0010313833
4 500
56,9908
XPAR
TOTAL
17 700
58,3610
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915709423/en/
Contacts:
Arkema