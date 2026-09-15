Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 September to 11 September 2026

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 9/7/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 59,1351 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 9/8/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 59,5690 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 9/9/2026 FR0010313833 3 200 58,9951 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 9/10/2026 FR0010313833 3 600 57,7482 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 9/11/2026 FR0010313833 4 500 56,9908 XPAR TOTAL 17 700 58,3610

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915709423/en/

Contacts:

Arkema