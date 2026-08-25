Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 August to 21 August 2026.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
17/08/2026
FR0010313833
4 000
61,9334
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
18/08/2026
FR0010313833
5 000
60,7428
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
19/08/2026
FR0010313833
5 000
60,0559
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
20/08/2026
FR0010313833
7 000
58,7961
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
21/08/2026
FR0010313833
4 000
59,9135
XPAR
TOTAL
25 000
60,1182
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825202491/en/
Contacts:
Arkema