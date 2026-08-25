Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 August to 21 August 2026.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 17/08/2026 FR0010313833 4 000 61,9334 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 18/08/2026 FR0010313833 5 000 60,7428 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 19/08/2026 FR0010313833 5 000 60,0559 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 20/08/2026 FR0010313833 7 000 58,7961 XPAR ARKEMA KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 21/08/2026 FR0010313833 4 000 59,9135 XPAR TOTAL 25 000 60,1182

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260825202491/en/

Contacts:

Arkema