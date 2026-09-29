Nespresso and Swarovski Invite You to Make Every Coffee Moment Shine

This year's festive collaboration unveils new limited-edition coffees, flavors, and statement machines, alongside a campaign infused with holiday magic

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VEVEY, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark the festive season, Nespresso and Swarovski join together in a collaboration that asks What Else? and answers with a joint venture that is rich in aroma and rich in wonder. Bold, colorful, and extravagant, the two iconic brands merge their expertise, offering glittering gifts and exceptional coffees designed for the holidays and beyond.



Nespresso, the world's premium coffee pioneer, introduces a new collection of indulgent limited-edition black and flavored coffee blends with recipes to savor the luxury of now and a shimmering line-up of accessories to ensure every coffee moment shines. The collection is wrapped in vibrant packaging inspired by Swarovski's signature octagonal shape and color palette, capturing the brand's opulence in a collaboration that highlights craft and creativity for the most magical festive celebrations.





Exploring a world where every coffee moment shines

Light, flavor and craftsmanship come together in a campaign that invites wonder and discovery at every turn. Each moment reveals a new facet of the collaboration, inspired by the interplay of brilliance and color that defines Swarovski's iconic aesthetic. A celebration of curiosity and indulgence, it captures the joy of uncovering the unexpected, echoing the magic of the festive season. With Nespresso's signature What else?, it becomes an open invitation to embrace moments that shine, and to continue exploring their infinite possibilities.

Gourmet blends to capture the holiday spirit

Inspired by the spirit of refinement, Nespresso and Swarovski unleash the art of coffee taste. Limited-edition coffees, including two flavored blends, are crafted to elevate every moment with unmatched coffee mastery.

Inviting you to celebrate the season with a touch of joyful extravagance, the co-created collection includes the Festive Crystal Spark Espresso for Original and Festive Crystal Spark Double Espresso for Vertuo. Unlock a world of festive light, boasting a warm blend of South American Arabicas from Guatemala and Costa Rica, complemented by Asian Robusta. The warmth of toasted cereal and smooth cocoa notes are balanced with hints of caramel and subtle spices, which can be enjoyed as a traditional coffee or fuel some culinary creativity as a Matcha Affogaccino.





A world of festive decadence is discovered with Nespresso's flavored coffees blended from Brazilian and Colombian Arabicas. Nespresso's sumptuous Hazelnut Brownie Flavored combines rich fudge brownie with the warm, nutty aroma of roasted hazelnuts for a delicious treat to celebrate the holidays. Or, delight your tastebuds with the Blueberry Cheesecake Flavored coffee. Bursting with jammy blueberries, rich cheesecake, and smooth caramel notes, this delicious blend is sure to surprise your senses.





Extravagant gifts and luxurious treats

Unwrap the art of gifting with Nespresso's renowned Advent Calendars, designed to elegantly unfold and reveal new coffees while rediscovering old favorites. Thoughtfully crafted for Original and Vertuo, they feature selected days dedicated to sharing, with two coffee capsules to enjoy with a loved one, as well as an exclusive accessory available only through the calendar, making each moment of discovery even more special.

The collection also introduces two collectible crystal ornaments inspired by the iconic Original and Vertuo capsules, perfectly combining Swarovski's mastery of light with Nespresso's expertise in coffee. The collaboration further creates joy with the introduction of exclusive PixieCups in vibrant pops of green (espresso format) and pink (lungo format). And this year, Nespresso reimagines its classic Travel Mug in a chic green stainless steel, fully decorated with Swarovski's signature pattern, paired with a matching holder adorned with 36 green crystals.





Additionally, Nespresso proposes luxurious Madagascan chocolates reflecting the collection's aesthetic through a new gourmand shape inspired by crystal-cut forms. Whether a treat for someone you love or a self-indulgent pleasure, this is a delicious gift you can't go without.

A Striking Statement Machine

This collaboration redefines the high-end coffee experience by combining Nespresso's brewing excellence with Swarovski's meticulous technical brilliance, to co-create a must-have CitiZ Platinum machine with crystal embellishments. An extravagant gift for those who appreciate exceptional coffee and self-expression.





Luxurious Culinary Creations

For an extra touch of decadence, Nespresso has developed new recipes to explore endless creations with its limited-edition coffees and flavors. The bold Blueberry Cheesecake Creamy Iced Latte pours a blended combination of the Blueberry Cheesecake Flavored over ice for a refreshing balance of sweetness, color and creativity. While the Hazelnut Pink Brownie Mocktini is a sophisticated fusion of Hazelnut Brownie Flavored coffee, silky milk and a touch of chocolate, for moments when you want your coffee to feel just a little more magical. To elevate your culinary creativity, try a creamy, rich twist on a classic affogato with Nespresso's Crystal Spark Matcha Affogaccino. The delicate sweetness of pistachio ice cream is blended with the warm character of Crystal Spark coffee, then finished with velvety matcha-infused milk foam and a sprinkle of crushed pistachios. An elegant treat that elevates your coffee moments into pure pleasure.





The Nespresso x Swarovski Festive Collection will roll out across Nespresso markets throughout September and October and will be available for a limited time online and in Nespresso boutiques, with select items from the collection also available in selected Swarovski boutiques globally.

Follow @nespresso to keep up to date with all the latest Nespresso news.

Yasmin Ajani - Yasmin.Ajani@karlaotto.com



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