INEO Tech Corp: INEO to Present at OTC Markets AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on October 1, 2026

CEO Kyle Hall to Present Live Online to Retail and Institutional Investors

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a provider of connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Kyle Hall will present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The online conference is hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences, an investor conference series operated by OTC Markets Group. INEO's live presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the presentation, Hall will provide an overview of INEO's business, its connected retail entrance platform and the Company's strategy as it expands its installed base, production capacity and recurring platform business.

The presentation will also highlight how INEO combines patented loss prevention hardware with digital media, cloud-based software, analytics, remote monitoring and AI-assisted capabilities to create a connected platform at the store entrance.

"We have been steadily expanding our investor outreach and introducing INEO to new audiences," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "The OTC Markets AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference gives us another opportunity to explain what we have built, the commercial progress we are making and why we believe the retail entrance is becoming an increasingly valuable part of connected retail infrastructure."

The live, interactive online event will allow investors to view INEO's presentation and submit questions in real time. Investors who are unable to attend live will be able to access an archived webcast following the event.

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Format: Live online presentation

Registration: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/5515043/ineo-tech-corp-otcqb-ineoftsxv-ineo

One-on-One Meetings: Once registered, investors may schedule one-on-one meetings with CEO Kyle Hall.

Investors are encouraged to register in advance and complete the online system check prior to the event. Additional information about the conference is available at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based software into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in retail, the store entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0OQ".

For more information, visit www.ineotechcorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series which provides publicly traded companies with an interactive forum to present directly to investors.

The platform is designed to replicate many of the components of an in-person investor conference through live company presentations, investor Q&A, one-on-one meetings and digital investor engagement. Virtual Investor Conferences connects participating companies with a global audience of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's strategy, expansion of its installed base and production capacity, growth of its recurring platform business and the market opportunity for INEO's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. INEO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investors@ineotechcorp.com

www.ineotechcorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

212-652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-to-present-at-otc-markets-ai-and-technology-virtual-investor-conference-o-1228259