Finastra Launches AI-Powered Repair Recommendations for Modern Payments Processing

New scheme-aware guidance feature within AI OperatorAssist will streamline payments repair across the lifecycle, reducing complexity and supporting growth

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Sibos 2026 in Miami, Finastra announced the launch of Repair Recommendations - a new AI-powered capability within AI OperatorAssist. This move will help banks respond more quickly to growing payment activity by adding smarter decision-making into their existing workflows.

Traditional payment processing issues like errors and disruptions cost the industry billions yearly, hinder seamless transactions, and increase manual effort. By implementing Repair Recommendations, teams will be able to resolve issues faster, manage higher volumes more smoothly, and increase success rates without added complexity or manual burden.

How Repair Recommendations Will Help Banks Operate More Efficiently

Reduces the time and effort required by payment operations teams - including wire-room operators, exception and repair specialists, and technical support staff - to manage and resolve payment exceptions.

Simplifying complex repair scenarios leads to more consistent exception handling, reduced error rates, and increased operational capacity.

The cloud-native feature will identify payment discrepancies, analyze underlying causes and provide industry-standard schemes and network rule-validated recommendations - such as Swift, Fedwire, SEPA, UPI and Nexus - to ensure accurate and compliant corrections.

Decreases dependence on specialized expertise and accelerates onboarding for new staff by offering reliable repair guidance.

Enables banks to manage higher payment volumes more efficiently as demand rises for real-time cross-border capabilities, infrastructure modernization, and digital commerce.

Executive Perspective

Barry Rodrigues, EVP, Payments at Finastra, said "With Repair Recommendations, we're empowering banks to upgrade their payment operations - reducing resolution times and minimizing errors. As payment volumes increase, AI can help deliver immediate value by accelerating repairs, streamlining onboarding, and strengthening resilience. We're helping banks to scale their operations, and deliver faster, more reliable services to their customers."

"Manual processes continue to pose a major operational risk for financial institutions," said Robin LoGiudice, Strategic Advisor, Datos Insights. "Despite automation advances, payment teams still spend extensive time sourcing data and diagnosing exceptions, making operations costly and slow. AI-powered, validated, scheme-aware recommendations accelerate the gathering, extraction, and analysis of payment information, enabling faster exception resolution while improving efficiency and precision."

Advancing Payment Efficiency through Intelligent Guidance

Repair Recommendations will complement Global PAYplus and Payments To Go, extending AI OperatorAssist's investigative and analytical foundations as well as enhancing the existing payments processing environment. Recommendations are designed to assist human-decision making, with each action subject to review and approval, thereby enhancing guidance reliability and enabling continuous refinement. The solution reflects Finastra's ongoing commitment to expanding innovative AI capabilities across the payment lifecycle whilst keeping governance and human-in-the-loop at the forefront.

To learn more visit: Global Payment Processing Solutions & Technology | Finastra

Visit Finastra at Sibos on booth #H015.

For further information please contact:

Caroline Duff

Global PR Director

T: +44 (0)7917 613586

E: caroline.duff@finastra.com

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by thousands of customers - including many of the world's top banks - in over 100 countries. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we partner with financial institutions to deliver modern, reliable technology that helps them adapt, grow, and serve their customers with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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