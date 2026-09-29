AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Enters Strategic Partnership with RKS Medical Technologies to Advance CardioYield Clinical Pilots

Collaboration to Pair RKS Medical's myPatch Holter Technology with NeuralCloud's CardioYield Software Platform for Integrated Cardiac Monitoring Workflows

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company advancing artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for digital health, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), has entered into a strategic partnership with RKS Medical Technologies ("RKS Medical"), a Toronto-based medical technology company, to support clinical pilot deployments of NeuralCloud's CardioYield software platform with RKS Medical's myPatch Holter monitoring technology.

RKS Medical, a leading M&A advisory firm in the diagnostic imaging sector also commercializes medical equipment and healthcare technology solutions across Canada and is the exclusive Canadian reseller of the myPatchSL wireless Holter recorder. The myPatchSL device is designed for patient and provider ease, offering lightweight, waterproof Holter monitoring with up to three channels of continuous ECG, multiple electrode size options, event markers, an internal clock, rechargeable battery, and compatibility with major Holter analysis systems.

Under the partnership, RKS Medical is expected to introduce NeuralCloud to clinics using, or evaluating, myPatch technology in order to conduct pre-regulatory clearance pilot evaluations of CardioYield. The objective is to evaluate how CardioYield can support clinics by providing a software layer for enhanced ECG signal review, automated waveform analysis, report preparation, and workflow efficiency using ECG recordings captured through myPatch devices.

Creating an Integrated Hardware and Software Workflow

The partnership is designed to create a more complete cardiac monitoring solution for clinics by pairing myPatch hardware with NeuralCloud's CardioYield software. myPatch provides the ECG recording hardware, while CardioYield is intended to provide the software intelligence layer for reviewing and analyzing Holter recordings.

CardioYield is NeuralCloud's visualization and reporting platform powered by MaxYield, its proprietary ECG signal-processing engine. MaxYield is designed to improve ECG signal quality, isolate and label key waveform components - including P waves, QRS complexes, and T waves - and extract beat-level interval data. CardioYield builds on those outputs by providing a user interface for reviewing enhanced Holter signals, highlighting PQRST intervals and morphology, grouping conditions and abnormalities, and generating structured Holter reports designed to support clinical workflow.

Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. and Chief Product Officer of AIML, commented: "Clinics need cardiac monitoring solutions that are accurate, efficient, and practical to deploy. RKS Medical's myPatch platform provides a flexible Holter recording option, and CardioYield is designed to add the software layer needed to transform ECG recordings into cleaner, structured, and more actionable outputs. This partnership gives us a pathway to evaluate the combined workflow in real clinical environments."

Clinical Pilot Strategy

The initial focus of the partnership will be clinical pilot programs in Ontario, with potential expansion to additional Canadian provinces. RKS Medical is expected to help identify and introduce clinic sites, while NeuralCloud will run the CardioYield pilots directly and handle clinical integration.

The pilot framework is expected to use de-identified ECG recordings captured through myPatch devices during normal care. The same ECG files are expected to be routed through both the clinic's existing workflow and CardioYield for side-by-side evaluation, allowing the parties to assess differences attributable to the software workflow.

Pilot evaluations are expected to assess physician-ready report agreement, false positives and false negatives, technician edit time, time to report, report quality, turnaround time, usability, total analyzable signal, artifact detection, signal-quality scoring, and detection of certain rhythm categories.

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, added: "This partnership is about demonstrating CardioYield in the workflow where it matters: real clinics, real Holter files, and real operational constraints. By working with RKS Medical and myPatch, we can evaluate CardioYield alongside an established Holter recording platform and show clinics how advanced ECG software may help improve throughput, signal quality, and reporting efficiency."

Commercialization Strategy

The partnership reflects NeuralCloud's broader strategy to build a network of clinical pilot sites and hardware partners ahead of future commercial deployment. By pairing CardioYield with myPatch technology, the Company's objective is to offer clinics an integrated hardware-and-software pathway for Holter monitoring: one source recording, enhanced signal processing, structured review, and report generation.

Ralph Schatzmair, President of RKS Medical Technologies, commented: "RKS Medical is focused on bringing practical medical technologies to Canadian healthcare providers. By working with NeuralCloud, we see an opportunity to evaluate an integrated myPatch and CardioYield workflow that may support clinics seeking efficient, high-quality Holter monitoring solutions."

CardioYield has not received Health Canada or FDA clearance and is not currently authorized for diagnostic use. The proposed pilots are expected to be conducted as pre-regulatory clearance evaluations. During any pilot, the clinic's existing systems and qualified healthcare professionals will remain responsible for official reports, clinical interpretation, and all patient-care decisions. Nothing in the pilots or related evaluations constitutes a claim of Health Canada or FDA clearance, approval, or authorization for CardioYield.

November 2024 Financing - Warrant Expiry Date Extension

The Company also announces that it has approved the extension of the expiry date of an aggregate of 44,189,076 existing share purchase warrants which were issued on November 1, 2024 and November 26, 2024 (the "November 2024 Warrants") in conjunction with a non-brokered private placement of units at a price of $0.065 per unit (the "November 2024 Financing"). Each November 2024 Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15. The original expiry dates of the November 2024 Warrants are November 1, 2026, in respect of 19,688,461 November 2024 Warrants, and November 26, 2026, in respect of 24,500,615 November 2024 Warrants. The new expiry dates of the November 2024 Warrants are November 1, 2029 and November 26, 2029, respectively, a period of five (5) years from the applicable issuance date.

All other terms and conditions of the November 2024 Warrants remain unchanged. The Company notes that pursuant to CSE Policy 6.7(3), amendments related to broker warrants are not permitted and as such there is no extension to the broker warrants issued in conjunction with the November 2024 Financing. For further details with respect to the November 2024 Warrants or the November 2024 Financing, please refer to the press releases of the Company dated November 1, 2024 and November 26, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About RKS Medical Technologies

RKS Medical Technologies is a Toronto-based medical technology company that commercializes, implements, and supports medical equipment and healthcare technology solutions for Canadian healthcare providers. RKS Medical offers myPatchSL, a wireless Holter recorder designed to support ambulatory ECG monitoring with a lightweight, waterproof form factor, up to three channels of continuous ECG, and compatibility with major Holter analysis systems. In addition to its medical technology business, RKS Medical provides M&A advisory services to diagnostic imaging clinics and other healthcare organizations across Canada.

For more information please see RKS Medical's website at www.rksmedical.com.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights - supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website at https://www.aiml.health or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

AIML Contact:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

ask@aiml-innovations.com

416-941-8900

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services as currently proposed or at all. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated clinical pilot programs, the Company's objectives for an integrated myPatch and CardioYield workflow, and the potential benefits to clinics of such workflow. There can be no assurance that the pilots will be completed or successful, that CardioYield will receive regulatory clearance, or that clinics will realize any of the intended benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/aiml-subsidiary-neuralcloud-enters-strategic-partnership-with-rks-medical-tech-1228306