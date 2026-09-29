Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce complete assay results from the 2025 fall and 2026 winter drill programs at the Frotet Project (the "Project"), located in northern Quebec. Assays from 20 exploration drill holes completed, including 14,980 metres of drilling, are reported herein. These drill holes represent the first drilling completed since the cut-off date for the recently announced maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 million ounces (Moz) of gold for the Regnault deposit (see press release dated December 16, 2025). Kenorland holds a 4% NSR royalty (the "Frotet Royalty") across the entirety of the Project, which is 100% owned and operated by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo" or "SMMCL").

Drill highlights include the following:

25RDD269: 2.35m at 71.89 g/t Au incl. 0.65m at 252.00 g/t Au at R11 (step-out, outside MRE)

26RDD273: 73.42m at 2.24 g/t Au incl. 3.42m at 8.73 g/t Au at R11 (step-out, outside MRE)

26RDD287: 14.25m at 9.72 g/t Au incl. 2.00m at 55.24 g/t Au at R6 (step-out, outside MRE)

25RDD270A: 15.40m at 8.19 g/t Au incl. 4.40m at 26.43 g/t Au at R6 (step-out, outside MRE)

26RDD275: 0.65m at 175.00 g/t Au at R4 (within 100m crown pillar)

26RDD284: 7.45m at 14.79 g/t Au incl. 2.30m at 45.17 g/t Au at R6 (infill within MRE)

26RDD287: 4.85m at 17.34 g/t Au incl. 1.92m at 31.04 g/t Au at R6 (step-out, outside MRE)

26RDD273: 1.62m at 49.43 g/t Au incl. 0.57m at 135.00 g/t Au at R10 (step-out, outside MRE)

26RDD278: 3.90m at 18.26 g/t Au incl. 0.90m at 74.40 g/t Au at R9 (step-out, outside MRE)





Figure 1. Plan map of Regnault drilling including highlights from this press release

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Discussion of Results

The 2025 fall and 2026 winter drill programs focused on stepping out along known mineralised structures as well as increasing confidence in vein system geometry and grade continuity through targeted infill drilling. Drill holes were optimised to maintain 50-100m spacing, aimed to follow parameters used for inferred resource classification in the recently completed mineral resource estimate (MRE) (see press release dated December 16, 2025).

Step-out drilling continued to return significant high-grade mineralisation. Six drill intercepts returned results of greater than 100 grade x width (g/t Au * m), of which four intercepts were step-out drill holes outside of the current MRE, one intercept was located within the 100 m crown pillar, and one intercept targeted infill along the R6 mineralised trend. In addition, six intercepts returned between 50 - 100 grade x width (g/t Au * m), with four step-out intercepts located outside of the current MRE, one intercept as infill along the R5 veins, and one intercept as infill within the R4 mineralised structures.

Within the southern deeper portions of the Regnault deposit, step-out highlights include 25RDD269 intersecting 2.35m at 71.89 g/t Au including 0.65m at 252.00 g/t Au, a 105 m step-out towards the east along the R11 vein sets. Also along R11 trend, drill hole 26RDD273 returned 73.42m at 2.24 g/t Au including higher grade intervals of 3.42m at 8.73 g/t Au, 3.48m at 4.14 g/t Au and 2.84m at 5.75 g/t Au, a 60 m step-out to the east from hole 23RDD172 (41.85m at 2.56 g/t Au including 4.45m at 11.96 g/t Au*). Drill hole 26RDD273 also returned high-grade mineralisation along R10 with 1.62m at 49.43 g/t Au including 0.57m at 135.00 g/t Au, a 85 m step-out to the east. These results continue to demonstrate the significance of the R10 and R11 trends, which did not meet the spacing criteria for Inferred classification and were therefore excluded from the MRE (refer to Figure 2).





Figure 2. Drill hole assays, MRE constrained model (grey), and modelled high-grade shells (red) highlighting significant drill intercepts outside of current MRE

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Significant results from the drill programs also include multiple step-outs along the R6 trend including 26RDD287 that returned 14.25m at 9.72 g/t Au including 2.00m at 55.24 g/t Au, and 4.85m at 17.34 g/t Au including 1.92m at 31.04 g/t Au. These high-grade step-outs are located 115m to the west of 25RDD261 (12.15m at 26.33 g/t Au including 1.80m at 99.64 g/t Au and including 1.20m at 93.48 g/t Au**), and 100m to the north and at depth from 23RDD176 (10.70m at 5.67 g/t Au including 2.00m at 14.99 g/t Au***). Drill Hole 25RDD270A returned 15.40m at 8.19 g/t Au including 4.40m at 26.43 g/t Au, a 65m step-out to the east along R6 from 22RDD144 (10.08m at 4.43 g/t Au including 0.59m at 27.10 g/t Au****). An infill intercept from 26RDD284 returned 7.45m at 14.79 g/t Au including 2.30m at 45.17 g/t Au, showed continuity of high-grade mineralisation located 20m to the north of 22RDD133 (6.65m at 19.50 g/t Au including 1.06m at 98.34 g/t Au*****). Step-out and infill drilling along the R6 trend has continued to confirm the scale, continuity, and high-grade nature of mineralisation.

Other highlights from the recent drilling include the R4 trend where 25RDD271 returned 8.10m at 7.89 g/t Au including 1.95m at 12.56 g/t Au and including 1.95m at 15.76 g/t Au (infill within MRE), and 0.90m at 67.90 g/t Au (70m step-out to the west). Drill hole 25RDD275 also targeting R4, returned 0.65m at 175.00 g/t Au currently within the 100m crown pillar used for the MRE.

(*See press release August 8, 2023)

(**See press release August 25, 2025)

(***See press release February 20, 2024)

(****See press release November 14, 2022)

(*****See press release July 11, 2022)

Table 1. Table of assay results from 2025 fall and 2026 winter drill programs

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Residual Au (g/t) 25RDD266

285.10 287.40 2.30 2.55 0.91 0.35

Incl. 285.10 285.50 0.40 13.00 3.62



And 342.85 348.00 5.15 1.87 0.76 0.59

Incl. 342.85 343.25 0.40 17.05 2.81



And 353.50 356.00 2.50 2.62 2.68 1.02

Incl. 353.50 354.10 0.60 7.71 8.31



And 393.60 398.45 4.85 5.79 3.03 1.68

Incl. 397.10 398.45 1.35 16.43 8.43



And 418.40 438.00 19.60 0.50 0.66



And 461.40 471.00 9.60 0.76 1.21



And 495.25 497.00 1.75 2.95 4.63



And 505.60 507.15 1.55 3.45 3.25



And 566.50 576.80 10.30 1.38 2.30 0.77

Incl. 570.00 571.45 1.45 5.15 7.47



And 654.90 660.65 5.75 1.42 1.70 0.95

Incl. 657.00 657.40 0.40 7.66 11.20



And 697.50 704.00 6.50 1.24 1.32



And 723.30 724.20 0.90 6.75 6.53



And 731.10 732.80 1.70 19.00 15.90



And 744.60 745.50 0.90 11.41 3.28



And 748.45 755.10 6.65 0.82 0.83



And 757.40 761.85 4.45 1.38 1.08



And 765.00 769.10 4.10 2.59 1.80 0.86

Incl. 766.30 766.95 0.65 11.80 7.01

25RDD267

368.35 371.30 2.95 1.93 0.76



And 383.40 392.65 9.25 3.17 1.46 1.47

Incl. 384.60 385.65 1.05 16.48 3.92



And 397.75 401.05 3.30 2.26 2.29



And 460.60 462.00 1.40 4.86 1.05



And 514.50 524.70 10.20 0.61 0.61

25RDD268

152.65 156.00 3.35 3.73 5.25 1.64

Incl. 153.70 154.35 0.65 12.40 18.25



And 183.00 183.70 0.70 8.92 10.75



And 308.40 317.00 8.60 0.88 0.72



And 344.65 345.25 0.60 22.60 16.85



And 447.00 459.70 12.70 0.44 0.41



And 532.10 532.95 0.85 6.63 9.69



And 560.10 567.00 6.90 0.92 0.97

25RDD269

840.70 841.30 0.60 44.20 40.00



And 879.00 893.40 14.40 1.29 1.57 1.12

Incl. 884.90 886.25 1.35 2.97 5.51



And 1035.15 1037.50 2.35 71.89 83.80 3.02

Incl. 1035.60 1036.25 0.65 252.00 297.00



And 1222.00 1225.70 3.70 1.37 0.60



And 1254.00 1276.00 22.00 1.67 1.96 1.49

Incl. 1255.70 1258.60 2.90 2.91 2.80

25RDD270A

73.15 73.50 0.35 67.50 8.27



And 219.25 219.55 0.30 42.80 13.80



And 369.95 374.00 4.05 1.95 2.71 1.27

Incl. 371.55 372.00 0.45 7.41 8.11



And 404.65 414.00 9.35 1.71 1.16 1.21

Incl. 404.65 405.50 0.85 6.75 5.09



And 419.50 421.55 2.05 3.60 2.45 1.01

Incl. 419.50 419.90 0.40 14.25 8.23



And 457.60 473.00 15.40 8.19 13.70 0.90

Incl. 465.50 469.90 4.40 26.43 44.34



And 478.70 484.90 6.20 0.83 1.04

25RDD271

99.60 101.70 2.10 2.86 1.81 1.12

Incl. 100.70 101.20 0.50 8.43 4.81



And 363.90 372.00 8.10 7.89 9.29 2.07

Incl. 365.90 367.85 1.95 12.56 13.77



And Incl. 370.05 372.00 1.95 15.76 20.65



And 427.95 428.85 0.90 67.90 69.98



And 500.45 501.80 1.35 7.53 1.45 2.18

Incl. 501.10 501.80 0.70 12.50 2.05

26RDD272

155.50 176.00 20.50 0.41 0.36



And 262.65 273.85 11.20 0.80 0.80



And 398.20 402.55 4.35 2.39 1.85 0.72

Incl. 399.80 400.85 1.05 7.62 5.43



And 425.25 426.75 1.50 7.49 0.69



And 511.00 513.00 2.00 7.01 5.72 2.24

Incl. 511.50 511.80 0.30 34.00 28.30



And 516.60 524.50 7.90 0.63 1.32



And 538.30 541.80 3.50 3.59 6.09 2.12

Incl. 539.45 540.00 0.55 11.45 21.40



And 564.00 571.20 7.20 1.52 1.97 1.14

Incl. 567.30 567.65 0.35 8.91 7.38



And 665.65 668.10 2.45 3.73 4.38 2.33

Incl. 666.10 666.80 0.70 7.22 14.50

26RDD273

758.82 762.47 3.65 5.53 6.83 4.26

Incl. 761.60 762.00 0.40 15.80 21.10



And 805.54 807.16 1.62 49.43 61.81 2.98

Incl. 806.59 807.16 0.57 135.00 169.00



And 1071.00 1080.00 9.00 1.28 0.95



And 1095.20 1168.62 73.42 2.24 2.79 1.63

Incl. 1102.63 1106.05 3.42 8.73 8.79



And Incl. 1117.62 1121.10 3.48 4.14 4.57



And Incl. 1153.66 1156.50 2.84 5.75 9.08



And 1194.60 1202.90 8.30 1.03 1.26

26RDD275

68.45 69.10 0.65 175.00 243.00



And 132.00 132.90 0.90 37.44 34.07 1.11

Incl. 132.30 132.90 0.60 55.60 50.50

26RDD276

10.10 12.85 2.75 10.10 12.43 4.62

Incl. 11.45 12.10 0.65 27.80 38.51



And 279.95 285.00 5.05 3.73 2.69 1.60

Incl. 279.95 282.05 2.10 6.71 4.11

26RDD277

10.50 13.00 2.50 10.12 13.93 2.75

Incl. 11.00 11.75 0.75 27.33 39.50



And 102.00 102.45 0.45 26.10 14.35



And 303.75 306.70 2.95 2.62 2.27 0.79

Incl. 305.62 306.70 1.08 5.81 4.69



And 344.55 345.15 0.60 9.24 9.42



And 369.05 370.90 1.85 4.15 5.06 1.11

Incl. 369.96 370.50 0.54 11.50 13.95



And 402.90 410.88 7.98 0.66 0.67



And 426.20 432.50 6.30 1.34 1.70



And 438.20 442.35 4.15 1.69 2.19 0.68

Incl. 438.80 439.20 0.40 11.15 15.10

26RDD278

216.00 220.00 4.00 1.58 0.84 0.87

Incl. 218.40 219.00 0.60 5.58 2.64



And 276.00 282.50 6.50 1.57 1.60 1.07

Incl. 278.00 278.75 0.75 5.37 4.16



And 498.65 501.20 2.55 3.02 2.72



And 575.50 579.40 3.90 18.26 23.33 1.42

Incl. 577.55 578.45 0.90 74.40 96.00



And 624.00 628.85 4.85 2.28 2.18



And 871.88 872.82 0.94 6.64 5.31



And 1035.00 1046.72 11.72 0.56 0.78



And 1100.09 1122.00 21.91 0.76 1.31

26RDD279

64.85 65.30 0.45 19.15 4.00



And 375.34 380.30 4.96 3.96 6.66 2.59

Incl. 378.40 380.30 1.90 6.17 13.21



And 504.75 510.70 5.95 1.21 1.07



And 539.76 540.47 0.71 8.41 7.60



And 572.45 576.23 3.78 2.90 3.15 1.12

Incl. 572.45 573.50 1.05 7.53 7.01



And 615.55 623.63 8.08 1.37 1.38 0.70

Incl. 622.63 623.63 1.00 6.15 5.52



And 816.60 833.50 16.90 0.79 0.77

26RDD281

248.25 264.70 16.45 0.70 0.77



And 501.75 503.55 1.80 7.55 10.10 1.34

Incl. 502.25 502.70 0.45 26.20 36.20



And 616.45 620.20 3.75 6.29 5.85 2.34

Incl. 619.80 620.20 0.40 39.40 28.60



And 639.45 640.50 1.05 5.00 9.90 1.11

Incl. 639.45 640.00 0.55 8.54 17.20



And 645.25 649.15 3.90 3.01 2.99 1.21

Incl. 648.20 648.75 0.55 14.00 15.15



And 652.95 664.65 11.70 2.33 3.41 1.25

Incl. 657.70 658.65 0.95 14.65 23.50

26RDD283

315.50 317.10 1.60 5.06 8.30



And 333.30 355.02 21.72 0.65 0.57



And 474.60 483.65 9.05 0.59 0.74



And 1152.66 1163.66 11.00 1.34 1.72 0.92

Incl. 1161.25 1163.66 2.41 2.82 3.46



And 1314.78 1320.19 5.41 1.29 1.37

26RDD284

295.25 296.15 0.90 32.86 53.15 1.71

Incl. 295.25 295.65 0.40 71.80 117.00



And 448.40 449.10 0.70 7.22 4.45



And 456.30 464.20 7.90 7.08 9.50 1.07

Incl. 456.30 457.70 1.40 34.98 48.40



And 518.30 525.75 7.45 14.79 16.46 1.23

Incl. 521.00 523.30 2.30 45.17 50.75



And 801.00 808.90 7.90 1.09 1.57

26RDD285

368.65 377.65 9.00 1.41 1.59 1.05

Incl. 372.60 373.05 0.45 8.29 10.85



And 678.60 682.14 3.54 2.34 3.63 0.84

Incl. 681.64 682.14 0.50 11.50 17.70



And 700.05 712.50 12.45 0.76 1.17



And 761.45 765.40 3.95 2.28 1.99 1.70

Incl. 761.45 762.00 0.55 5.89 2.11



And 1040.15 1057.65 17.50 0.80 1.05



And 1173.45 1183.95 10.50 1.28 1.67 1.04

Incl. 1180.90 1181.75 0.85 3.98 4.37



And 1280.55 1284.10 3.55 1.89 2.63

26RDD287

38.65 44.15 5.50 2.37 3.03 1.29

Incl. 38.65 39.40 0.75 9.21 16.65



And 58.50 58.95 0.45 14.00 12.80



And 318.50 320.00 1.50 4.54 2.64



And 337.50 348.70 11.20 1.80 1.14 1.40

Incl. 340.70 342.30 1.60 4.20 2.39



And 394.45 398.25 3.80 1.53 1.74



And 491.60 496.45 4.85 17.34 21.12 8.36

Incl. 494.53 496.45 1.92 31.04 36.20



And 509.00 523.25 14.25 9.72 14.96 2.29

Incl. 515.50 517.50 2.00 55.24 84.07

26RDD288

232.45 236.70 4.25 1.18 1.50 0.69

Incl. 233.15 233.70 0.55 4.47 4.82



And 256.45 268.98 12.53 1.38 1.36 1.00

Incl. 268.59 268.98 0.39 13.25 12.30

26RDD289

129.45 131.02 1.57 11.35 8.29 5.90

Incl. 130.02 130.35 0.33 31.80 25.40



† Assay intervals reported are core lengths, true widths have not been determined

‡ Residual Au (g/t) represents the average grade of the drill hole interval excluding the highlighted internal interval

Table 2. Drill collar table of reported drill holes from the 2025 fall and 2026 winter drill programs

Hole ID Easting (NAD83) Northing (NAD83) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Dip Azimuth 25RDD266 519903 5621193 377.8 771.00 -68 158 25RDD267 520051 5620887 379.9 570.00 -61 324 25RDD268 519907 5620941 376.1 582.00 -78 323 25RDD269 519717 5620658 377.5 1283.30 -52 165 25RDD270 519950 5621096 379.7 48.00 -55 161 25RDD270A 519951 5621096 379.5 702.00 -56 161 25RDD271 520051 5620888 379.8 540.00 -50 332 26RDD272 519890 5621195 377.9 801.00 -71 170 26RDD273 519698 5620501 376.5 1260.00 -64 166 26RDD275 519888 5621191 377.4 180.00 -46 350 26RDD276 519950 5620986 378.3 330.00 -54 331 26RDD277 519950 5620986 378.0 469.00 -61 327 26RDD278 519281 5620390 374.5 1206.65 -56 151 26RDD279 519377 5620629 373.9 957.00 -52 147 26RDD281 519496 5620434 377.3 711.00 -57 157 26RDD283 519174 5620456 374.4 1335.00 -61 160 26RDD284 519531 5621046 374.1 876.00 -56 157 26RDD285 519445 5620649 375.0 1335.00 -59 154 26RDD287 519325 5620935 374.4 543.00 -70 155 26RDD288 519145 5620381 374.8 321.00 -48 170 26RDD289 519746 5620982 374.7 159.00 -49 120

About the Frotet Project

The Project covers 39,365 hectares of the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt within the Opatica geological sub-province of Quebec. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Troilus Mining Corporation's Au-Cu mine (9.32Moz Au indicated resource) and covers several major deformation zones associated with known orogenic gold prospects, as well as stratigraphy hosting VMS deposits elsewhere in the belt. Kenorland initially staked the Project in 2017 and then entered into a joint venture and earn-in agreement with Sumitomo in 2018.

On February 19, 2024, Kenorland closed a transaction to exchange its 20% participating interest in the Frotet Joint Venture with Sumitomo to a 4% NSR Royalty.

The Project hosts the Regnault gold deposit, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo in 2020 following two years of systematic exploration. A maiden inferred mineral resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 million ounces (Moz) of gold for the Regnault gold deposit was announced December 16, 2025. The 2025 mineral resource estimate incorporated 289 drill holes totalling 127,217 m of drilling. To date, 314 drill holes for 143,823 m of drilling has been completed in the deposit area.

The Project is located 100 kilometres to the north of Chibougamau, Quebec. Favorable infrastructure exists in the project area with an extensive forestry road network as well as the Route-du-Nord crossing the southwestern portion of the property. A power transmission line also crosses through the property which supplied power to the past producing Troilus mine.





Figure 3. Frotet Project, Quebec: 4% NSR Royalty

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*Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Troilus Gold-Copper Project, Mineral Resources Effective Date: 02 October 2023

** Mineral Resource Estimate on Moblan Lithium Project, Mineral Resources Effective Date: 21 March 2023

***The Frotet Royalty is subject to the following buy down rights in favour of Sumitomo:

A 0.25% royalty interest may be purchased for a C$3,000,000 cash payment to Kenorland within five (5) years of the grant of the Frotet Royalty

A 0.50% royalty interest may be purchased for a C$10,000,000 cash payment to Kenorland within ten (10) years of the grant of the Frotet Royalty

In the event Sumitomo exercises the foregoing buy down rights, the Frotet Royalty would be reduced to an uncapped 3.25% net smelter return royalty on all minerals extracted from the Project

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Equity Exploration Consultants employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from Chibougamau to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") laboratory in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS methods CRU-31 and PUL-31: individual samples were crushed to 2mm (10 mesh) and a 250g split was pulverized to 75µm (200 mesh) for analysis and then assayed for gold. Gold in samples were analyzed using ALS method Au-AA23 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish. Over-limits gold samples were re-analyzed using ALS method Au-GRA21 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (48 elements) was performed on all samples using ALS method ME-MS61 where a 0.25g split is analyzed by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS/ES finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

Cédric Mayer, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #02385), Senior Project Geologist at Kenorland Minerals Ltd. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mayer conducted a site visit, reviewed the sampling procedures, analytical methods, and QA/QC results, and considers the data suitable for the purposes of this disclosure. The exploration program, including QA/QC implementation, control sample monitoring, and laboratory re-assay decisions where required, was managed by Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. in accordance with industry best practices.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec, which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020, which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 Moz of gold. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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