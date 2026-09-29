Kobo Resources Intersects Strong Gold Mineralisation at the Road Cut Zone with 19.0 m at 1.94 g/t Au; Northern Drilling Identifies Potential Areas for Future Resource Growth

Drilling confirms strong continuity of gold mineralisation within the Road Cut Artisanal Shear, while results from northern sections RCZ000 and RCZ-200 identify additional areas for follow-up drilling

KDD0191 returned 19.0 m at 1.94 g/t Au, including 9.0 m at 3.29 g/t Au, confirming continuity of mineralisation within the Artisanal Shear

Drilling on sections RCZ000 and RCZ-200 provides further evidence that the Road Cut gold system continues north into relatively lightly drilled areas

More than 53,430 m of drilling completed across 260 holes at Kossou, with additional high-grade results returned from the Kadie Zone





QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) (FWB: Q1Z) is pleased to report diamond drill results from fourteen (14) additional holes completed at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") in Côte d'Ivoire. Six holes completed at the Road Cut Zone continued to extend and define gold mineralisation across multiple structures, including the Artisanal Shear, Main Road Cut Shear and Contact Zone Fault, with drilling providing further evidence that the mineralised system continues to the north. Eight additional holes tested shear and quartz-vein structures at the Kadie Zone, returning several high-grade gold intercepts.

Diamond Drill Results - Highlights:

Road Cut Zone:

KDD0191 19.0 metres ( " m") at 1.94 g/t Au from 67.0 m, incl. 14.2 m at 2.44 g/t Au and 9.0 m at 3.29 g/t Au 4.0 m at 2.05 g/t Au from 134.0 m, incl. 1.0 m at 7.17 g/t Au 2.0 m at 2.91 g/t Au from 156.0 m



KDD0188 7.0 m at 1.28 g/t Au from 245.0 m



KDD0182 6.0 m at 1.17 g/t Au from 36.0 m



Kadie Zone:

KDD0192 9.0 m at 2.44 g/t Au from 62.0 m , incl. 2.0 m at 9.78 g/t Au



KDD0185 2.0 m at 9.26 g/t Au from 213.0 m







Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo, commented: "KDD0191 is an important result for our understanding of the core Road Cut system, returning a strong 19.0 m interval while confirming continuity of gold mineralisation within the Artisanal Shear. The hole also intersected additional mineralisation proximal to the Contact Zone Fault, further strengthening our understanding of how these structures contribute to the broader Road Cut gold system."

He continued: "Separately, drilling farther north on sections RCZ000 and RCZ-200 is providing additional evidence that the Road Cut gold system continues beyond the areas we have drilled more extensively to date. These northern areas remain relatively lightly drilled and give our exploration team clear targets for follow-up as we continue testing the scale of the system."

Road Cut Zone

KDD0191 Confirms Strong Continuity at the Artisanal Shear at the Road Cut Zone

Drill hole KDD0191 was completed on section RCZ500 (Figure 2) to test the up-dip extension of gold mineralisation associated with the Contact Zone Fault identified in KDD0170, which returned 8.0 m at 2.65 g/t Au from 355.0 m (see press release dated August 6, 2026). KDD0191 returned two intervals proximal to the Contact Zone Fault: 4.0 m at 2.05 g/t Au from 134.0 m, including 1.0 m at 7.17 g/t Au, and 2.0 m at 2.91 g/t Au from 156.0 m. These results confirm the presence of mineralisation associated with shearing and quartz veining along the structure.

KDD0191 was also designed to test continuity of the Artisanal Shear between KDD0012, which returned 11.0 m at 1.71 g/t Au (see press release dated July 11, 2024), and KDD0091, which returned 15.55 m at 2.30 g/t Au, including 8.30 m at 3.43 g/t Au, as previously reported on July 10, 2025. KDD0191 returned 19.0 m at 1.94 g/t Au from 67.0 m, including 14.20 m at 2.44 g/t Au and 9.0 m at 3.29 g/t Au, demonstrating strong continuity of gold mineralisation within the Artisanal Shear on this section. Further drilling is planned across the Main Road Cut Shear, Artisanal Shear and Contact Zone Fault, all of which remain open at depth.

Figure 1: Road Cut Zone Simplified Geology Map with Diamond Drill Hole Collars





Figure 2: Road Cut Zone Simplified Section - RCZ500





Contact Zone Fault Mineralisation Extended Farther North

Drill hole KDD0188 was completed on section RCZ-200 to test for potential mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault farther north, based on soil geochemistry and surface mapping (Figure 3). Previous drilling in KDD0153 did not successfully intersect the interpreted fault position. Based on updated geological information, KDD0188 was collared within the volcanic package and returned three separate zones of mineralisation, highlighted by 7.0 m at 1.28 g/t Au from 245.0 m directly associated with the Contact Zone Fault.

Two additional lower-grade intervals were intersected in the hanging wall of the Contact Zone Fault, returning 4.85 m at 0.45 g/t Au from 218.0 m and 5.0 m at 0.40 g/t Au from 228.0 m. These results confirm the presence of the mineralised system at depth on this section. Further drilling is planned to test the continuity of mineralisation along the structure in this area and up-dip and down-dip of the current results.

Figure 3: Road Cut Zone Simplified Section - RCZ200





Drilling Confirms Road Cut Shear System Continues North

Two holes were completed on section RCZ000 to test the extension of the shear systems and gold mineralisation north of the main drilling completed to date at the Road Cut Zone (Figure 1). KDD0182 returned the strongest intercept of 6.0 m at 1.17 g/t Au from 36.0 m, interpreted to be associated with the structures parallel to the Road Cut Main shear system. Additional mineralised intervals included 3.0 m at 1.06 g/t Au from 156.0 m and 3.0 m at 1.22 g/t Au from 175.0 m appear to be related to the Road Cut Main shear system.

KDD0186 was completed below KDD0182 and intersected several narrow, weak-to-moderate grade zones, including 2.0 m at 2.17 g/t Au from 164.0 m, 3.0 m at 1.03 g/t Au from 186.0 m and 1.0 m at 1.47 g/t Au from 292.0 m associated with the Contact Zone Fault. These holes provide further evidence that the shear system continues north. The approximately 200 m gap between sections RCZ-200 and RCZ000 remains a target for future drilling.

Kadie Zone

Kadie Drilling Returns Additional High-Grade Gold Intercepts

Eight drill holes were completed at the Kadie Zone to test multiple shear and quartz-vein structures. Significant results include 9.0 m at 2.44 g/t Au from 62.0 m, including 2.0 m at 9.78 g/t Au, in KDD0192 on section KZ275; 2.0 m at 9.26 g/t Au from 213.0 m in KDD0185 on section KZ250; and 2.20 m at 3.91 g/t Au from 62.0 m in KDD0189 on section KZ400.

Most of these intercepts are associated with high-grade quartz-carbonate veins hosted within weakly foliated to unfoliated volcanic rocks. Additional work is required to further define the distribution and continuity of these shear and vein structures. Kobo has completed approximately 4,400 m across 25 drill holes at the Kadie Zone to date.

Figure 4: Kadie Zone Simplified Geology Map with Diamond Drill Hole Collars





Table 1: Summary of Significant Diamond Drill Hole Results

BHID East North Elev. Az. Dip Length From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Au g/t Target KDD0180 228610.55 775626.18 291.64 70 -50 131.3 79 82 3 0.57 Kadie KDD0181 228518.77 775539.47 304.94 70 -50 273.3 NSR Kadie KDD0182 228204.17 776702.14 252.71 70 -50 245.4 36 42 6 1.17 RCZ 56 59 3 0.61 RCZ 156 159 3 1.06 RCZ 168 170 2 0.67 RCZ 175 178 3 1.22 RCZ 207 213 6 0.67 RCZ KDD0183 228601.13 775729.16 303.85 70 -50 140.3 NSR Kadie KDD0184 228315.79 776689.99 247.68 70 -50 155.4 33 34 1 1.03 * RCZ KDD0185 228528.78 775493.81 313.71 70 -50 284.3 152 153 1 1.26 * Kadie 200 201 1 2.26 * Kadie 213 215 2 9.26 Kadie 220 221 1 1.80 * Kadie KDD0186 228157.18 776685.04 253.60 70 -50 311.4 103 104 1 1.68 * RCZ 107 109 2 0.98 RCZ 122 123 1 1.19 * RCZ 164 166 2 2.17 RCZ 173 177 4 0.58 RCZ 186 189 3 1.03 RCZ 204 208 4 0.38 RCZ 292 293 1 1.47 * RCZ KDD0187 228610.82 775466.45 305.62 70 -50 212.3 39 41 2 0.64 Kadie 67 68 1 1.22 * Kadie 126 127 1 1.01 * Kadie 150 152 2 1.03 Kadie 197 200 3 1.42 Kadie KDD0188 228043 776855 254.64 70 -50 335.4 69 72 3 1.87 RCZ 97 98 1 1.02 * RCZ 218 222.85 4.85 0.45 RCZ 228 233 5 0.40 RCZ 245 252 7 1.28 RCZ 271 273 2 0.64 RCZ KDD0189 228684.17 775386.55 323.38 70 -50 221.3 10 12 2 0.56 Kadie 62 64.2 2.2 3.91 Kadie 71 72 1 3.49 * Kadie 179 180 1 3.28 * Kadie KDD0190 228711.20 775343.14 331.64 70 -50 215.3 100 105 5 1.99 Kadie 100 101 1 8.34 * Kadie 135 136 1 2.81 * Kadie KDD0191 228534.21 776288.83 218.46 70 -60 179.4 67 86 19 1.94 RCZ 69 83.2 14.2 2.44 RCZ 69 78 9 3.29 RCZ 134 138 4 2.05 RCZ 137 138 1 7.17 * RCZ 156 158 2 2.91 RCZ KDD0192 228356.80 775400.50 348.48 70 -50 263.3 7 9 2 0.58 Kadie 41 49 8 0.46 Kadie 55 57 2 2.44 Kadie 62 71 9 2.44 Kadie 62 64 2 9.78 Kadie 206 208 2 1.23 Kadie KDD0193 228251.83 776400.53 290.26 70 -50 383.4 132 136 4 0.71 RCZ 173 177 4 0.76 RCZ 286.9 288.9 2 1.38 RCZ 348 350.2 2.2 0.66 RCZ Notes: Cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au over a minimum interval of 2.0 m.

Intervals are reported with no more than 3.0 m of internal dilution grading less than 0.30 g/t Au, except where indicated with an asterisk (*).



An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralisation are unconfirmed and mineralised zones are reported as downhole lengths. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralised zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances, true widths are unknown.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Drill core was logged and sampled by Kobo personnel at site. Drill cores were sawn in half, with one half remaining in the core box and the other half secured into new plastic sample bags with sample number tickets. Core samples are drilled using HQ core barrels to below the level of oxidation and then reduced to NQ core barrels for the remainder of the bore hole. Samples are transported to the SGS Côte d'Ivoire facility in Yamoussoukro by Kobo personnel where the entire sample was prepared for analysis (prep code PRP86/PRP94). Sample splits of 50 grams were then analysed for gold using 50g Fire Assay as per SGS Geochem Method FAA505. QA/QC procedures for the drill program include insertion of a certificated standards every 20 samples, a blank every 20 samples and a duplicate sample every 20 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 47,500 metres of diamond drilling, 5,887 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 7,200+ metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Q1Z". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com

X: @KoboResources | LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

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Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the exploration program of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

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