

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI announced that it has scrapped plans to release its latest Artificial Intelligence model due to safety concerns.



The AI technology leader said it decided to cancel the release of its latest model, GPT-6.1 Astra, after it failed to meet alignment standards during internal testing.



Saachi Jain, OpenAI's head of safety systems, said GPT-6.1 Astra had failed to meet company standards for acting in accordance with human wishes during internal testing by researchers.



Jain said the model fell short of the standard set for 'staying within scope and authorization and how it communicates back to the user about the type of work it's done.'



'We want to make sure our model development is safe no matter whether that's in the company, or when we ship it to users. But when we ship it to users, we have an extremely high bar in terms of safety and alignment,' she added.



GPT-6.1 Astra is an advanced model from its predecessor, GPT-6 Astra, which was released earlier this month. The flagship agentic model specializes in complex reasoning and executing tasks autonomously.



OpenAI announced its decision on the eve of its annual developer conference in San Francisco, where it is expected to make key announcements, according to reports.



The rare case of a major AI developer backing out of a proposed new AI model due to safety concerns comes amid rising calls for tighter overlook on cutting-edge artificial intelligence models.



OpenAI's decision comes a day after Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates justified the opinion that the United States should hold back AI development, and urged tougher safeguards.



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