Elsevier Limited: Elsevier launches ClinicalKey Nursing AI, a new evidenced-based clinical AI solution built specifically for nurses

Developed to fit around nursing workflows, ClinicalKey Nursing AI gives nurses fast, traceable answers to clinical questions at the point of care.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Elsevier announced the global launch of ClinicalKey Nursing AI, the clinical AI tool built specifically for nurses and designed to support both point of care decision-making and professional growth across the nursing career journey.

With the pressure and demands on nurses continuing to rise, healthcare systems have made significant steps to harness AI's potential, but current AI tools are focused on physicians and disconnected from the reality of nurses' daily workflow. Elsevier's global Clinician of the Future 2026; Nurses Edition report found that only 41% of nurses are using AI for work compared to 57% of doctors, and with a lack of nursing specific tools available, nurses are more likely to use tools that are generic, less trustworthy and not suited to their daily work.

As the latest innovation from Elsevier, ClinicalKey Nursing AI gives nurses the ability to ask clinical questions using natural language, providing instant support for daily nursing practice, such as procedures, medications and discharge planning. Elsevier's nursing solutions are trusted by over 2,800 hospitals across the world, and this launch continues this longstanding partnership with nurses.

ClinicalKey Nursing AI is purpose built for nurses. Grounded in the world's leading evidence-based information from Elsevier's corpus of content and reputable nursing organizations, content from nursing journals, guidelines and clinical skills supports the nurse's clinical judgement at the bedside while keeping the nurse in full control. By providing fast, traceable answers with clear citations, nurses spend less time searching for answers and have more time delivering essential care to their patients.

Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, FAAN, Chief Nurse Executive at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said: "Having clinical AI solutions specifically designed for nurses' complex workflows is essential. For too long, nurses have been relying on AI tools that are too generic or made for physicians. Elsevier has been a longstanding supporter of nurses, and I'm delighted to see a product like ClinicalKey Nursing AI now available for the nursing profession."

In a pilot study with registered nurses, over nine out of ten said ClinicalKey Nursing AI made them more confident in clinical decision making, and that the tool fitted in with their daily workflow, while three quarters said it saved them time on their shift.

Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, President of the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) said "For five decades, ENA has delivered evidence-based, practical education that supports emergency nurses every day. This new platform extends that commitment by giving nurses access to the information they need, when they need it, helping them feel more confident and prepared to care for their patients."

ClinicalKey Nursing AI provides nurses with access to expanded clinical content, keeping them up to speed with advancements and updates for nursing practice and clinical skills:

Full text journals , including the Journal of Emergency Nursing, AACN Advanced Critical Care, the American Journal of Infection Control and Geriatric Nursing.

, including the Journal of Emergency Nursing, AACN Advanced Critical Care, the American Journal of Infection Control and Geriatric Nursing. Elsevier's Clinical Skills , including acute care, critical care, mental health, oncology and general emergency.

, including acute care, critical care, mental health, oncology and general emergency. Best in class clinical practice books, including ENA's Emergency Nursing Core Curriculum and Sheehy's Manual of Emergency Care books, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) Procedure Manual for Progressive and Critical Care, Critical Care Nursing and Goldman-Cecil Medicine.

Omry Bigger, President of Clinical Solutions at Elsevier said: "Nurses have told us they are choosing between AI tools that are generic or built for physicians or simply having no AI support at all. ClinicalKey Nursing AI is built solely on clinical information nurses can trust, so they can get quick and verified answers without interrupting their workflow. We are proud to provide this advanced solution to nurses who play such a fundamental role in the delivery of healthcare."

Elsevier is rolling out access to ClinicalKey Nursing AI to its customers this year.

Find out more about ClinicalKey Nursing AI here.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals, and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading evidence-based scientific and medical content, precision AI, and expert human assessment. We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

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