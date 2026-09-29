Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852009 | ISIN: US7170811035 | Ticker-Symbol: PFE
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 21:05
25,235 Euro
-0,18 % -0,045
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PFIZER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PFIZER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,24025,26021:09
25,23525,26021:09
PR Newswire
29.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Professor Bill Sessa, Former Chief Scientific Officer of Internal Medicine at Pfizer, Appointed Chair of Isomab's Scientific Advisory Board

Leading vascular biologists from Yale, Harvard, Uppsala and the University of Eastern Finland join Sessa to advise on the development of ISM-001, Isomab's first-in-class anti-VEGF-A165b antibody for chronic angina

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Isomab Ltd ("Isomab") a UK-based biotechnology company developing novel therapies to restore vascularization in cardiovascular disease, today announced the appointment of Professor Bill Sessa, PhD, former Chief Scientific Officer of Internal Medicine at Pfizer and the Alfred Gilman Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology at Yale School of Medicine, as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Professor Sessa will lead an SAB comprising internationally recognised experts in vascular biology from Yale, Harvard Medical School, Uppsala University and the University of Eastern Finland, alongside Isomab Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Professor David Bates.

The appointment comes as Isomab advances ISM-001 (vexobicizumab), its first-in-class anti-VEGF-A165b monoclonal antibody, toward first-in-human dosing for chronic angina refractory to standard-of-care treatment. The Company is completing a key clinical biomarker study and strengthening its preclinical package ahead of clinical development.

"VEGF-A165b antagonism represents a genuinely novel approach to restoring vascularization in ischaemic disease," said Professor Bill Sessa. "I have spent much of my career studying the molecular biology of eNOS and the vascular endothelium, and I am excited to help guide Isomab's team as they translate two decades of foundational science into a potential therapy for patients with chronic angina, a condition where treatment options remain limited."

"This is an exceptional group of scientists whose collective work has defined much of what we know about vascular biology today," said Philip Brainin, MD, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Isomab. "As we advance ISM-001 toward the clinic, having Bill and this board rigorously challenge our mechanistic narrative and preclinical package, while helping us determine where the 165b biology could take us next, is an enormous asset to the Company and, ultimately, to patients with cardiovascular disease."

Joining Professor Sessa on the SAB are:

Professor Tim Hla, Patricia K. Donahoe Professor of Surgery at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, known for his discovery of the COX-2 pathway and the first S1P receptor.

Professor Lena Claesson-Welsh, Professor in the Department of Vascular Biology at Uppsala University and an internationally recognised authority on VEGFR2 signal transduction.

Professor Seppo Ylä-Herttuala, Professor at the Institute for Molecular Sciences at the University of Eastern Finland and a pioneer of cardiovascular gene therapy and the application of adenoviral gene transfer in cardiovascular disease.

Professor David Bates, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Isomab and Professor at the University of Nottingham, whose more than two decades of research underpin Isomab's VEGF-A165b science.

About Isomab

Isomab Ltd is a UK-based biotechnology company developing novel antibody therapies designed to restore vascularization in cardiovascular disease. Its lead programme, ISM-001, is initially being developed for chronic stable angina refractory to standard-of-care treatment, with potential applications in peripheral arterial disease and other ischaemic conditions.

For more information, visit www.isomab.bio.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/professor-bill-sessa-former-chief-scientific-officer-of-internal-medicine-at-pfizer-appointed-chair-of-isomabs-scientific-advisory-board-302891349.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.