NewsOut Expands Market Coverage to SpaceX, NVIDIA and CrowdStrike as Its Combined Distribution With New to The Street Reaches Approximately 6.5 Million YouTube Subscribers

The "Place for Pubcos" adds three of the market's most closely watched companies to its video coverage, as the NewsOut channel tops 1.17 million subscribers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / NewsOut Corp., the video-first financial-media platform known as the "Place for Pubcos," today announced expanded video coverage of three of the most closely followed companies in the public markets: Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

The expansion comes as NewsOut's YouTube channel passes 1.17 million subscribers. Under its distribution agreement with New to The Street, NewsOut content also reaches the New to The Street TV YouTube channel's 5.33 million subscribers. Together, the two channels form a YouTube audience of approximately 6.5 million subscribers, which the companies believe is the largest dedicated YouTube audience in public-company media.

Coverage Built Around the Market's Biggest Stories

NewsOut's new segments turn major corporate developments into short, anchor-led video reports designed for investors who follow the markets on mobile and social platforms.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) - Following its June 2026 Nasdaq debut, one of the largest initial public offerings in history, NewsOut will cover SpaceX's launch cadence, Starlink growth and the company's progress as a newly public company.

- Following its June 2026 Nasdaq debut, one of the largest initial public offerings in history, NewsOut will cover SpaceX's launch cadence, Starlink growth and the company's progress as a newly public company. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) - NewsOut will track the company at the center of AI infrastructure, including data-center demand, product launches and earnings.

- NewsOut will track the company at the center of AI infrastructure, including data-center demand, product launches and earnings. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) - NewsOut will report on the cybersecurity leader's platform growth, AI-driven security and threat-intelligence developments.

The first segment, "NewsOut Expands Tech Coverage to SpaceX, NVIDIA and CrowdStrike as Channel Tops 1.17M Subscribers," is available now: https://youtu.be/xDaqaf0x5Do

"Investors want to understand the biggest stories in the market quickly, in a format they actually watch," said Shota Bagaturia, CEO of NewsOut Corp. "Adding SpaceX, NVIDIA and CrowdStrike puts NewsOut at the center of the conversation. It also shows the companies we work with the standard of coverage and the size of the audience their own news can reach."

One Network, Approximately 6.5 Million Subscribers

Every NewsOut segment is distributed across the combined NewsOut and New to The Street network:

NewsOut - more than 1.17 million YouTube subscribers

- more than 1.17 million YouTube subscribers New to The Street TV - more than 5.33 million YouTube subscribers

- more than 5.33 million YouTube subscribers Broadcast - New to The Street's weekly sponsored television programming across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and Southeast Asia

- New to The Street's weekly sponsored television programming across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and Southeast Asia Social and outdoor - amplification across LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook, plus Times Square billboard placements

For public and aspiring public companies, that same infrastructure is available for their own press releases. NewsOut converts a company's announcement into a professionally produced video release, then distributes it to the combined audience, where it remains searchable and discoverable long after the original news cycle.

"Press releases shouldn't disappear after one day on the wire," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "When a company's news runs on NewsOut and New to The Street, it goes in front of about 6.5 million subscribers and keeps working for months. The coverage we're doing on SpaceX, NVIDIA and CrowdStrike is the same treatment every company in our network gets."

NewsOut and New to The Street are now booking public and aspiring public companies for Q4 2026 video press release campaigns.

About NewsOut Corp.

NewsOut Corp. is a digital financial-media company and the "Place for Pubcos." Its YouTube channel reaches more than 1.17 million subscribers with company interviews, executive features, market coverage, video press releases, TV commercials and Varticles. Under a distribution agreement, NewsOut content also appears on the New to The Street TV YouTube channel, giving participating companies access to a combined audience of approximately 6.5 million subscribers.

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated television platform dedicated to public companies, aspiring public companies and emerging business leaders. Its programming airs weekly in the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia. Through television, YouTube, social media, earned media, accredited-investor events and Times Square billboards, New to The Street introduces companies to investors worldwide through Opportunities to Consider.

Media and Booking Contact

John Battenfield

New to The Street / NewsOut

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsout-expands-market-coverage-to-spacex-nasdaq-spcx-nvidia-nasdaq-nvda-and-c-1228392