

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Energy technology company SLB N.V. (SLB) Tuesday said its OneSubsea joint venture has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil Moçambique, on behalf of its Area 4 partners, to deliver subsea production systems for the first phase of the offshore Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique.



The contract covers the engineering, procurement, manufacturing and installation of subsea trees, manifolds, umbilicals and associated control systems for deepwater production.



SLB OneSubsea also plans to establish a services base in Mozambique to support regional operators, create local training and employment opportunities, and develop regional supply chains.



On the NYSE, SLB shares closed at $51.49 on Monday, down 0.10%.



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