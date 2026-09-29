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Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
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WKN: A41HX6 | ISIN: CA0926601091 | Ticker-Symbol: C3M
Frankfurt
29.09.26 | 12:27
0,182 Euro
-0,55 % -0,001
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BLADE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLADE RESOURCES
BLADE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLADE RESOURCES INC0,182-0,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.