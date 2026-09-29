Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Blade Resources Inc. (CSE: AZCU) (the "Company" or "Blade") is pleased to announce the commencement of a property wide Magnetotelluric ("MT") Geophysical survey on the Hot Breccia project ("Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona porphyry copper province (Figure 1). The MT survey is being completed by Moombarriga Geoscience ("Moombarriga") who has been an industry leader in state-of-the-art MT acquisition and modeling surveys for over twenty years. Moombarriga established a reputation for delivering the highest quality data, remaining on the leading edge of hardware and software developments, and providing expertise in all aspects of MT surveying. The focus of the MT survey at Hot Breccia is to provide ground control for the 2023 ZTEM survey, collect additional geophysical data and to extend the depth of investigation to better image deep seated anomalies that may be associated with a deep intrusive porphyry center (Figure 2).

MT Survey Design Highlights:

Property-wide survey design comprising of approximately 62 total MT stations.

Leverage the high-frequency and high-spatial-density data from the 2023 ZTEM survey to image shallow depths (less than 500-800 metres depth).

Acquire relatively dense (~500 metre station spacing) MT data, which will provide lower frequency (deeper) information than the ZTEM data.

Dense spacing in the core target area will extend the resolution and depth of investigation of the ZTEM to 1-2km below surface.

Intermediate spaced (~1km station) MT data off-lapping from the core target, to provide a large aperture and good lateral constraints on structures down to ~1.5-2km depth.

Regional spaced (~1-2km) MT data beyond the core project area and provide ground control on the ZTEM data and to regionally link structures to known deposits (past producing Freeport-McMoRan Christmas Mine).

"The Hot Breccia project located in the heart of the Arizona porphyry copper belt has seen no drilling for over 45 years. Blade is excited to add MT to the geophysical dataset. The MT survey will give our team high-resolution data at depths greater than historical drilling to target potential high-grade mineralized breccia's and porphyry's like the past producing Christmas Mine which is visible to the naked eye from the project. Our team will use the high-resolution MT data to plan the first modern deep drilling campaign to better understand Hot Breccia," stated Mike Blady, Chief Executive Officer of Blade.

Figure 1 - Arizona Porphyry Copper Province

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Hot Breccia Project Overview:

The Hot Breccia project is located in central Arizona between Phoenix and Tucson and is comprised of 227 unpatented mining claims over 1,420 hectares. The project lies 3km to the southeast of Freeport-McMoRan's past producing Christmas Mine and 2km from the ASARCO Hayden smelter complex. The project is fully permitted for drilling until 2028.

Exploration on the project began in the 1970's after mapping highlighted similar geological and mineralizing features visible at the Christmas Mine and other near by Laramide Porphyry systems. Mapping noted Laramide age dyke swarms and hydrothermal breccias containing altered Paleozoic limestone, high-grade copper mineralized skarn, and sulfide bearing rock. Kennecott and Phelps Dodge drilled 8 holes (5,826 metres) on the project up until the early 1980's. The historical drill holes varied in depth with the deepest achieving 1,129 metres. Historical logs and assays that are available describe variable high-grade garnet-magnetite-chalcopyrite skarn mineralization within Paleozoic Carbonates (Table 1).

In 2023, Prismo Metals Inc. conducted a property wide ZTEM survey which identified a large conductive body at depth (Figure 2) below the surficial exposure of large northeast trending dyke swarms and breccias with mineralized skarn fragments. The anomaly from the 2023 survey lies below historical drilling providing a strong follow-on target for this MT survey.





Figure 2 - 2023 ZTEM Results (-900m Depth Slice) http://www.sedarplus.ca/

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Qualified Person

Michael Harp, CPG, Director, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Blade Resources Inc.

Blade Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the development of the Hot Breccia project, an emerging copper-gold porphyry located near Hayden Arizona, USA. Hot Breccia's 227 unpatented mining claims lay in the heart of the Arizona porphyry copper province, within sight of the Hayden Copper Smelter (Asarco) and Freeport's Christmas Mine. Historic exploration on the property conducted by Bear Creek Mining (then a Kennecott subsidiary), in a venture with Conoco Inc., from 1972 through 1981 discovered substantial porphyry copper skarn mineralization in multiple drill holes and confirmed the presence of a large, mineralized, Laramide age porphyry; with the grade and tonnage yet to be determined.

Forward-Looking Information

The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "view", "believes" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained in the Company's public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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