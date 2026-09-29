American Vanguard Announces Acquisition of U.S. Crop-Protection Products from Syngenta

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) today announced that its principal operating subsidiary, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), has entered into agreements with Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC and Syngenta Crop Protection AG to acquire the U.S. rights to four established crop-protection brands: Caparol, Evik, Prime+ and Agri-Flex.

"The addition of these well-established brands to the AMVAC portfolio expands and strengthens our offerings in core crops while providing American farmers solutions for their specific field challenges," said Dak. Kaye, Chief Executive Officer of American Vanguard. "Each of these products has a recognized position in its respective market and addresses important needs across cotton, vegetables, sugarcane, pineapple, tobacco and specialty-crop production. Their addition further diversifies our portfolio while enhancing our ability to support growers with dependable, crop-protection solutions throughout the growing season."

"Additionally, these acquisitions are projected to deliver over $7 million of annual net sales and strengthen our plan to have $100 million in new product sales by 2030 and help solidify our 2028 midterm plan of sales of $600 million by the end of 2028 on annualized basis," Kaye continued. "As we complete the registration-transfer process with Syngenta, our priority will be to ensure a smooth transition, maintain product availability and provide uninterrupted service to customers and channel partners across the United States."

The transaction includes the applicable U.S. end-use product registrations and trademarks. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings over the next year and have a positive impact on the American Vanguard's leverage ratio over the next twelve months and beyond.

The acquired products serve a range of important agricultural markets:

Caparol is a long-established residual herbicide used to control broadleaf weeds and grasses in cotton, vegetables and peas. The product also offers strong utility in burndown tank-mix programs.

is a long-established residual herbicide used to control broadleaf weeds and grasses in cotton, vegetables and peas. The product also offers strong utility in burndown tank-mix programs. Evik is a niche herbicide with strong brand recognition, used primarily in sugarcane and pineapple production.

is a niche herbicide with strong brand recognition, used primarily in sugarcane and pineapple production. Prime+ is a specialized plant growth regulator used for sucker control in tobacco. It supports labor-saving, single-application programs in key tobacco-producing states.

is a specialized plant growth regulator used for sucker control in tobacco. It supports labor-saving, single-application programs in key tobacco-producing states. Agri-Flex is an established insecticide used in specialty crops, particularly Florida citrus. It provides residual control of key pests and serves as a valuable rotational tool in integrated pest management programs.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Representative

Alpha IR Group

Robert Winters

Robert.winters@alpha-ir.com

(929) 266-6315

SOURCE: American Vanguard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/american-vanguard-announces-acquisition-of-u.s.-crop-protection-products-from-syngenta-1228095