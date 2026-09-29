PSEG Foundation Awards $500,000 to Fight Food Insecurity During Hunger Action Month

Funding will help 80 nonprofit organizations providing food, essential resources and services to residents across New Jersey and Long Island

Additional Neighborhood Partners Program grants will be announced in the coming months

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / PSEG

In recognition of national Hunger Action Month, the PSEG Foundation announced the first cohort of 2026 grant awardees under its Neighborhood Partners Program (NPP), a long-standing initiative that will distribute over $1 million in grants to nonprofit partners and community organizations in New Jersey and on Long Island this year. Eighty nonprofit organizations working to combat food insecurity throughout New Jersey and Long Island will receive a combined $500,000 in funding. The remaining grants will be distributed to additional cohorts over the next few months.

Awardees include Meals on Wheels, which provided homebound senior citizens with over 143,000 nutritious meals throughout Mercer County in the past year; St. Joseph's Social Service Center, which provides food, clothing and medications to residents of Elizabeth; and Newark's Covenant House, which provides food, water, hygiene kits and immediate and long-term support to youth experiencing homelessness.

"Many New Jersey and Long Island residents continue to struggle to afford basic necessities," said Calvin Ledford Jr., President of the PSEG Foundation and Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at PSEG. "The PSEG Foundation's goal is to help position our nonprofit partners to meet growing demand. Our community partners are on the front lines every day, helping meet the needs of families, senior citizens and individuals. The PSEG Foundation is proud to fund their work and strengthen the communities we serve and operate in."

"Addressing food insecurity requires strong partnerships and a shared commitment to community well-being. The Neighborhood Partners Program reflects the power of collaboration between funders and the nonprofit organizations that serve individuals and families every day," said Maria Spina, Senior Manager, PSEG Foundation & Corporate Social Responsibility. "We are honored to partner with nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to expand access to food and essential resources, and we congratulate each of this year's awardees for the important impact they make in our communities".

"When a family is struggling to put food on the table, having a reliable place to turn to can make a huge difference," said Bernadette Murphy, Executive Director at St. Joseph Social Service Center. "PSEG Foundation's support helps to sustain our food program and nourishes our neighbors not just with food, but also with support services delivered with love, dignity, and compassion."

The Neighborhood Partners Program is part of the PSEG Foundation's ongoing work to care for the communities served by PSE&G and PSEG Long Island. Since the program's began in 2014, more than $9.8 million in funding has been given to over 825 organizations across New Jersey and Long Island, with $8.9 million invested in New Jersey alone. PSEG employees complement that financial support through volunteer service. In 2025, nearly 700 employees volunteered to support more than 50 food drives, soup kitchens and food pantry initiatives, including partnerships with major food banks across the state. So far this year 350 employees have contributed over 1,500 volunteer hours at 14 organizations working to address food insecurity and support residents in need.

Visit our website for more information about the PSEG Foundation, the Neighborhood Partners Program and the list of awardees.

For more information about National Hunger Action Month, visit: https://www.feedingamerica.org/take-action/hunger-action-month.

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About PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation, a separate 501(c)(3) supported and fully funded by Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG), prioritizes investments in promoting community well-being, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-foundation-awards-500-000-to-fight-food-insecurity-during-hunger-action-month-1228400