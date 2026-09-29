GXO Logistics: GXO and Columbia Sportswear Company Launch 10-Year Strategic Logistics Relationship in Europe

Strategic partnership delivers operational continuity today and a multi-year plan to strengthen Columbia Sportswear's European supply chain

PARIS, France, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the launch of a new 10-year strategic relationship with Columbia Sportswear Company, a global leader in outdoor, active and lifestyle products. GXO is now managing Columbia's European distribution center in Cambrai, France.

"We are proud to serve Columbia Sportswear in Europe," said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, GXO France. "Our team has delivered a seamless transition of this critical distribution operation, and together we have established a multi-year roadmap that is designed to enhance agility and strengthen Columbia Sportswear's supply chain across the region."

Matthieu Schegg, SVP & GM for EMEA, Columbia Sportswear, said: "At Columbia Sportswear, we partner with world-class experts like GXO, as we advance our distribution and logistics transformation, leveraging their capabilities to strengthen our supply chain in Europe and deliver consistent multi-channel service for our customers."

Supporting Columbia's European operations

The distribution center operated by GXO is located in Cambrai, Northern France, and is Columbia Sportswear's primary distribution hub for continental Europe, supporting e-commerce fulfillment, retail replenishment and wholesale distribution. From this strategic location, GXO will manage inbound logistics, storage, order fulfillment and outbound distribution activities serving multiple European markets.

The transition was prepared jointly by Columbia Sportswear and GXO with a focus on operational continuity, employee integration and maintaining uninterrupted service for customers.

GXO in France

GXO has been helping customers in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 60 warehouses throughout the country. Currently ranked the #2 logistics service provider in France by Supply Chain Magazine, GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 8,500 team members.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company connects active people with their passions and is a global multi-brand leading innovator in outdoor, active and lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company's brands are sold in 122 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hard Wear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit?GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn,?X, Facebook, Instagram and?YouTube.

Media contacts

Claudia Roux

+33 (0)6 28 45 59 72

claudia.roux@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com