Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Emperor Reports Additional Gold Intersections

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Emperor Metals Inc. have reported a number of additional drill hole assays from the Duquesne West property in Duparquet, Quebec. To date, Emperor have completed 20,479 m of new drilling and approximately 7,884 m of targeted historical unsampled core, generating more than 28,000 m of combined drilling data. To date, a total of 142,758 m of drilling has been completed on the property. Globex retains a 50% interest in the property through its ownership interest in Duparquet Assets Ltd.

The best new intersection reported is in hole DQ-26-37 which at a vertical depth of 335 m assayed 5.9 g/t Au over 32.0 m (104 feet). To date, results have been received for 44 of 66 holes (13,943 m) representing 68% of new 2026 drilling and approximately 50% of the total expected assays.

Figure: Spatial relationship of hole DQ26-37 to key 2026 and historical high-grade gold intercepts at Duquesne West. This figure demonstrates the broad footprint of mineralization within this particular lens and underlines growth potential as systematic infill drilling continues to de-risk and expand the deposit model.

Shareholders can access the Emperor press release which includes further drill assays, details of the assay methodology, additional figures, etc. by clicking here.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex's annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex's website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a040a44-6c83-4027-be05-256df4724925