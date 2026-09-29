

BONN (dpa-AFX) - U.S. connectivity cloud company Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with German telecommunications firm Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.DE) to strengthen digital infrastructure security and resilience for European enterprises.



Cloudflare said the deal will expand its reach in Europe by directly interconnecting its global platform with Deutsche Telekom's networks. Deutsche Telekom will add Cloudflare's security and connectivity solutions to its enterprise portfolio through its T-Systems unit.



The companies said the cooperation will also address evolving requirements for digital sovereignty and resilience, including advanced cryptography to protect critical data and infrastructure.



On the NYSE, shares of Cloudflare are currently gaining 0.19 percent, changing hands at $354.75.



Shares of Deutsche Telekom were trading 0.86 percent lower at 26.44 euros on the XETRA.



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