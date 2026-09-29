Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging analytical results from Drill Hole CC-26-001, the first drill hole completed as part of the Company's current exploration program at its Cerro Colorado Project in Sonora, Mexico.

CC-26-001 intersected a broad polymetallic mineralized system, including 32.50 metres from 226.30 to 258.80 metres averaging 0.271% Zn, 7.0 g/t Ag, 0.141% Pb, 0.025% Cu and 0.01 g/t Au.

Higher in the hole, drilling also intersected 5.10 metres from 215.10 to 220.20 metres averaging 24.0 g/t Ag, 0.611% Zn, 0.121% Pb, 0.035% Cu and 0.024 g/t Au.

Importantly, CC-26-001 remained within the strongly altered and mineralized rhyolitic porphyry at the end of the hole. Drilling was terminated at 259.5 metres due to technical difficulties, rather than because the mineralized geological package had ended.

The bottom portion of the hole is particularly encouraging with assays of 15.6 g/t Ag, 0.433% Zn, 0.244% Pb and 0.051% Cu from 256.8 to 257.8 metres, followed by 29.4 g/t Ag, 0.568% Zn, 0.293% Pb and 0.164% Cu from 257.8 to 258.8 metres.

The Company believes the combination of the broad width of mineralization, strong alteration, persistent polymetallic signature and strengthening grades near the bottom of the hole provides compelling technical justification for follow-up drilling.

SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS - CC-26-001

From (m) To (m) Width (m)* Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Cu (%) Au (g/t) 215.10 220.20 5.10 24.0 0.611 0.121 0.035 0.024 226.30 258.80 32.50 7.0 0.271 0.141 0.025 0.010 Including: 256.80 257.80 1.00 15.6 0.433 0.244 0.051 0.014 257.80 258.80 1.00 29.4 0.568 0.293 0.164 0.032

*Reported intervals represent drilled lengths. True widths have not yet been determined.

HIGHLIGHTS

32.50 m from 226.30 to 258.80 m averaging 0.271% Zn, 7.0 g/t Ag, 0.141% Pb, 0.025% Cu and 0.01 g/t Au 5.10 m from 215.10 to 220.20 m averaging 24.0 g/t Ag, 0.611% Zn, 0.121% Pb, 0.035% Cu and 0.024 g/t Au Individual assays returned up to 98.5 g/t Ag, 0.97% Zn, 0.67% Pb, 0.46% Cu and 1.005 g/t Au CC-26-001 intersected a broad, strongly sericite-altered rhyolitic porphyry package containing persistent disseminated pyrite with recurring sphalerite, galena and freibergite Grades strengthened toward the bottom of the hole, including 1.0 m grading 29.4 g/t Ag, 0.568% Zn, 0.293% Pb and 0.164% Cu from 257.8 to 258.8 m The hole was terminated for technical drilling reasons while still within the mineralized and altered package, leaving the system open at depth

Beginning at approximately 215 metres, the hole encountered increasing sericitic alteration accompanied by pyrite, sphalerite, galena, freibergite and locally chalcopyrite. From approximately 217 metres onward, geological logging records strong sericitic alteration and commonly 5-8% disseminated pyrite, with recurring base-metal sulphides through much of the remainder of the hole.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

"We believe these results are very encouraging," said David Coburn, President and CEO of Masivo Silver Corp.

"We intersected 32.5 metres of continuous polymetallic mineralization, and the hole remained within the strongly altered mineralized package when drilling had to be terminated for technical reasons. Of particular interest, silver, copper, lead and zinc values strengthened in the final metres before the hole ended. We therefore have not yet established the depth extent of this system, and these results give us a clear rationale for follow-up drilling."

"Follow-up exploration will seek to determine the lateral and vertical continuity of the mineralized package and test whether the increasing metal tenor observed near the bottom of CC-26-001 vectors toward higher-grade portions of the system."

NEXT STEPS

Masivo's exploration team will integrate the analytical results from CC-26-001 with geological logging, structural interpretation, alteration patterns and available geophysical and surface geological information. The immediate objective is to use the first hole as a vector toward thicker, higher-grade polymetallic mineralization and to further define the geometry and scale of the Cerro Colorado mineralizing system.

Additional results and exploration updates will be released as they become available.

SEEKS TSXV APPROVAL

Per the Masivo Silver Corp acquisition of the Cerro Colorado that was announced October 29, 2025, Masivo and Cerro Colorado are waiting for TSXV approval to adjust from 300,000 to 450,000 common shares to compensate Cerro Colorado.

ABOUT MASIVO SILVER CORP.

Masivo Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior silver and gold exploration company focused on advancing mineral exploration projects in Mexico and the United States.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian Brewer, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MASIVO SILVER CORP.

David Coburn

President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements concerning the Company's exploration plans, future drilling, geological interpretations, the potential continuity and extent of mineralization, and the possibility of identifying higher-grade or economically significant mineralization.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Mineralization encountered in drilling is not necessarily indicative of the existence of an economically viable mineral deposit.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316429