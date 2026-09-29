Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated August 20, 2026, August 25, 2026 and September 16, 2026, the Company has completed its third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD 215,000 by the sale and issuance of 2,150,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of CAD 0.10 per Unit. Together with the first and second tranche closings, the Company has raised a gross total of CAD 803,500 under the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of CAD 0.15 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

Insiders of the Company (the "Insiders") subscribed for a total of 2,800,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD 280,000 across all tranches. The issuance of Units to the Insiders are considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Insiders participation in the Offering did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction.

In connection with the final tranche, the Company also issued 12,000 Units ("Finder's Units") to a certain finder as finder's fees. Each Finder's Unit consists of one Share and one non-transferable Share purchase warrant ("Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of CAD 0.15 per Share at any time on or before the 36 month anniversary of the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on discovering, producing, and supplying critical mineral resources from within and to the United States. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechctv.com.

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering, constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates made by management at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law.

U.S. Securities Law Disclaimers

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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