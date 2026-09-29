Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) ("Altrova Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a debt settlement involving the issuance of common shares in settlement of C$215,000 of bona fide indebtedness (the "Debt Settlement"). All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Debt Settlement did not result in any cash proceeds to the Company, but reduced the Company's outstanding liabilities and preserved cash for working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company settled an aggregate of C$215,000 of bona fide outstanding indebtedness owed to three creditors through the issuance of an aggregate of 3,583,333 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$0.06 per Common Share, in each case exclusive of applicable HST, which was paid in cash and did not form part of the Debt Settlement.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or compliance with an applicable exemption from those registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment and wellness. The Company's strategy is focused on assembling products, technologies and strategic capabilities designed to address evolving market needs and support long-term growth.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "propose", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Debt Settlement to the Company; the anticipated reduction of the Company's liabilities and preservation of cash; and the receipt of CSE and other required approvals.

The forward-looking information in this press release is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions that: the debts settled were bona fide and remained outstanding at closing; and the issue prices and other terms were accepted by the CSE. Although management considers these assumptions reasonable as of the date of this press release, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Debt Settlement are not realized; changes in the market price of the Common Shares; the risk that the CSE or other required approvals are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions; the risk that the Company's intended use of proceeds changes due to business, market or other circumstances; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure record available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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