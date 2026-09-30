NTT TechnoCross Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Japanese Company of the Year Recognition for Privileged Access Management Leadership for the Third Consecutive Year

NTT TechnoCross strengthens its position in Japan's privileged access management market through unified governance, cloud-ready security, and customer-centric innovation.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NTT TechnoCross has received the 2026 Japanese Company of the Year Recognition in the privileged access management (PAM) industry for its strong performance in innovation, strategy execution, customer engagement, and market responsiveness. This recognition highlights NTT TechnoCross's ability to address evolving enterprise security requirements while delivering customer-centric solutions across increasingly complex hybrid and multicloud environments.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NTT TechnoCross excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its strategy and product roadmap with market shifts while consistently executing initiatives that strengthen privileged access governance, security, and operational efficiency.

"NTT TechnoCross has demonstrated a clear understanding of how privileged access management is evolving beyond traditional account protection toward dynamic, unified governance across human and non-human identities. Its ability to bring privileged account governance, access control, monitoring, auditing, analytics, and dynamic access capabilities, such as just-in-time access, together in a unified platform reflects strong alignment with the changing needs of enterprises," said Vivien Pua, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a strategy focused on cloud-enabled PAM, integrated privilege governance, and zero trust security frameworks, NTT TechnoCross has aligned its iDoperation portfolio with the changing requirements of enterprise customers. Supporting on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, the portfolio incorporates privileged identity management, session recording, password management and rotation, multifactor authentication, just-in-time role elevation, endpoint privilege management, audit and analytics, and non-human identity management.

Innovation remains central to NTT TechnoCross's approach. Its platform addresses growing requirements for least privilege enforcement, zero standing privileges, dynamic access control, and automated governance. The company's structured product enhancement cycle, combined with integrations across identity management, database auditing, log management, asset management, and service management platforms, helps organizations strengthen security while leveraging existing technology investments.

"We are deeply honored that our efforts in privileged access management have been recognized for the third consecutive year. As enterprise IT environments become increasingly complex and the scope of privileged access expands across cloud environments, third-party operations, and endpoints, the need to manage privileged access in a unified manner continues to grow. We will continue to enhance the iDoperation portfolio and services, helping organizations minimize the risks associated with privileged access and strengthen their overall security posture," said Akio Ogawa, Product Manager at NTT TechnoCross.

NTT TechnoCross's commitment to customer experience strengthens its market position. The company combines onboarding, consulting, implementation, training, troubleshooting, incident response, updates, security patches, and ongoing customer engagement to support long-term value. Enterprise contracts average approximately eight years, while renewal rates exceed 90%. Customer satisfaction with support reached 4.6 out of 5.0 in fiscal year 2025, reflecting the company's emphasis on service quality and responsiveness.

Frost & Sullivan commends NTT TechnoCross for establishing a standard in competitive strategy, execution, innovation, and market responsiveness. Its continued focus on cloud interoperability, automation, analytics, just-in-time access, zero standing privileges, and human and non-human identity governance positions the company to address the evolving requirements of enterprise cybersecurity.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates strong strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market position, customer engagement, and competitive performance. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are advancing their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About NTT TechnoCross

NTT TechnoCross is a software development company that provides optimal solutions to customers by combining NTT's cutting-edge technologies with excellent technologies and services around the world. We support customers in various fields such as consulting, system design, development and operation & maintenance, and overcome customers' challenges together.

Contact:

iDoperation Team

NTT TechnoCross Corporation

E: idoperation.info-ml@ntt-tx.co.jp

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