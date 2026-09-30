

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment company, said that funds managed by KKR have inked separate agreements with institutional investors to sell Central Tank Terminal Company Limited in Japan and Central Terminal Korea Company Limited in Korea. The financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.



CTT operates 12 tank-storage terminals across Japan's industrial regions, with over 450 tanks and 420,000 kiloliters of capacity. In Korea, CTK operates a tank-terminal complex in Ulsan and grain-silo facilities in Ulsan and Pyeongtaek. Together, the businesses provide critical storage, handling, and related services to chemical, energy, logistics, and agricultural customers.



KKR acquired CTT in 2021 and expanded the platform into Korea through the acquisition of CTK in 2023.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News