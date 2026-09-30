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WKN: A2DS4F | ISIN: SE0009921588 | Ticker-Symbol: BHJC
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 09:16
12,860 Euro
+1,66 % +0,210
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,72012,74009:16
12,72012,75009:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 08:45 Uhr
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Bilia AB: Extended employment contract with Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO of Bilia

Bilia's Board of Directors has reached an agreement with Managing Director and CEO Per Avander to extend his current employment contract until July 31, 2029.

"We are very grateful that Per has chosen to extend his employment contract until July 31, 2029. Per took over as CEO in 2011 and with his experienced and energetic leadership, he has developed Bilia into one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in service and sales of passenger cars, vans and trucks. Over time, the product offering has broadened and today there is a strong focus on the Service Business, which makes up the majority of Bilia's earnings.", says Bilia's Chairman Mats Qviberg.

"I am pleased and proud of the continued confidence to lead and further develop Bilia's operations together with the employees," says Managing Director and CEO Per Avander.

Gothenburg, September 30, 2026

Bilia AB (publ)

Contacts
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us
Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 190 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium.

Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.

Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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