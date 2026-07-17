Bilia AB: Second quarter 2026

Higher result for both Service Business and Car Business

Second quarter 2026

• Net turnover amounted to MSEK 10,908 (10,551).

• Operational earnings amounted to MSEK 411 (348). The higher operational earnings were attributable to Sweden, but Norway and Western Europe also reported higher earnings.

• Operating profit amounted to MSEK 362 (323) and operating margin increased from 3.1 per cent to 3.3 per cent.

• Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 230 (192). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.50 (2.08).

• Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 546 (188).

First six months 2026

• Net turnover amounted to MSEK 20,521 (20,487).

• Operational earnings amounted to MSEK 793 (691). The higher operational earnings were mainly attributable to Sweden, but also Norway reported a higher result. Western Europe delivered a strong result, in line with the previous year.

• Operating profit amounted to MSEK 692 (617) and operating margin increased from 3.0 per cent to 3.4 per cent.

• Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 424 (341). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.62 (3.69).

• Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 566 (641).

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us

Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 190 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:00 CEST.