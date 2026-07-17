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WKN: A2DS4F | ISIN: SE0009921588 | Ticker-Symbol: BHJC
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 09:03
13,120 Euro
-0,08 % -0,010
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,24013,30010:10
13,24013,30010:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bilia AB: Second quarter 2026

Higher result for both Service Business and Car Business

Second quarter 2026
• Net turnover amounted to MSEK 10,908 (10,551).
• Operational earnings amounted to MSEK 411 (348). The higher operational earnings were attributable to Sweden, but Norway and Western Europe also reported higher earnings.
• Operating profit amounted to MSEK 362 (323) and operating margin increased from 3.1 per cent to 3.3 per cent.
• Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 230 (192). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.50 (2.08).
• Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 546 (188).

First six months 2026
• Net turnover amounted to MSEK 20,521 (20,487).
• Operational earnings amounted to MSEK 793 (691). The higher operational earnings were mainly attributable to Sweden, but also Norway reported a higher result. Western Europe delivered a strong result, in line with the previous year.
• Operating profit amounted to MSEK 692 (617) and operating margin increased from 3.0 per cent to 3.4 per cent.
• Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 424 (341). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.62 (3.69).
• Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 566 (641).

Contacts
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us
Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 190 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium.

Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.

Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.