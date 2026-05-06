Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
284 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bilia AB: Bilia signs a partnership agreement with Kia

Bilia has today signed an agreement with Kia Sweden AB to become a full-service partner covering sales and aftersales of new and used passenger cars as well as light commercial vehicles. Bilia will offer sales and service at approximately 7 facilities in Stockholm and Western Sweden. Through this agreement, Bilia becomes Kia's largest partner in Sweden, representing around 15 percent of Kia's sales. Last year, Kia's market share in Sweden was 7,3 percent.

Our rollout of Kia will primarily take place within Bilia's existing facilities, complemented by potentially one or two new sites. Full implementation is expected by mid-2028. Revenue during the first full year is estimated at approximately SEK 2 billion, with an operating margin of around 2.5 percent, with an ambition to reach profitability levels in line with Bilia. Estimated capital employed following full implementation is approximately SEK 300 million.

"This partnership is an important step for us and a good way to broaden our customer offering with additional attractive and relevant products. We already have a carefully selected brand portfolio, and the opportunity to now offer another well-established and high-quality brand is very exciting. We see significant potential to further develop the business through sale of new and used Kia vehicles via Bilia's distribution channels, both traditional and digital. We believe that Kia's decision to leverage on Bilia's extensive and strong sales and service network will further strengthen the Kia brand while enhancing the customer experience for our joint customers," says Per Avander, CEO of Bilia AB.

"We are very pleased that an initial contact made a few years ago, now has resulted in a partnership with Bilia. Their strong local presence and high customer satisfaction provide us with excellent opportunities to further strengthen our position in Sweden.
Together, we can enhance our presence and get even closer to our customers, while continuing to build a strong and long-term offering," says Peter Himmer, CEO of Kia Sweden AB.


Gothenburg, 6 May 2026

Bilia AB (publ)

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.