Bilia AB: Bilia signs a partnership agreement with Kia

Bilia has today signed an agreement with Kia Sweden AB to become a full-service partner covering sales and aftersales of new and used passenger cars as well as light commercial vehicles. Bilia will offer sales and service at approximately 7 facilities in Stockholm and Western Sweden. Through this agreement, Bilia becomes Kia's largest partner in Sweden, representing around 15 percent of Kia's sales. Last year, Kia's market share in Sweden was 7,3 percent.

Our rollout of Kia will primarily take place within Bilia's existing facilities, complemented by potentially one or two new sites. Full implementation is expected by mid-2028. Revenue during the first full year is estimated at approximately SEK 2 billion, with an operating margin of around 2.5 percent, with an ambition to reach profitability levels in line with Bilia. Estimated capital employed following full implementation is approximately SEK 300 million.



"This partnership is an important step for us and a good way to broaden our customer offering with additional attractive and relevant products. We already have a carefully selected brand portfolio, and the opportunity to now offer another well-established and high-quality brand is very exciting. We see significant potential to further develop the business through sale of new and used Kia vehicles via Bilia's distribution channels, both traditional and digital. We believe that Kia's decision to leverage on Bilia's extensive and strong sales and service network will further strengthen the Kia brand while enhancing the customer experience for our joint customers," says Per Avander, CEO of Bilia AB.



"We are very pleased that an initial contact made a few years ago, now has resulted in a partnership with Bilia. Their strong local presence and high customer satisfaction provide us with excellent opportunities to further strengthen our position in Sweden.

Together, we can enhance our presence and get even closer to our customers, while continuing to build a strong and long-term offering," says Peter Himmer, CEO of Kia Sweden AB.





Gothenburg, 6 May 2026



Bilia AB (publ)

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 08:30 CEST.