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WKN: A2DS4F | ISIN: SE0009921588 | Ticker-Symbol: BHJC
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 18:15
11,260 Euro
+0,45 % +0,050
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,68011,78010:52
11,71011,75010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bilia AB: First quarter 2026

Higher result for Sweden and Norway, stable result for Western Europe

First quarter 2026
• Net turnover amounted to MSEK 9,613 (9,935).
• Operational earnings amounted to MSEK 382 (344). The higher operational earnings were mainly attributable to Sweden, but also Norway reported a higher result. Western Europe reported a somewhat lower result compared to previous year.
• Operating profit amounted to MSEK 329 (294) and operating margin increased from 3.0 per cent to 3.4 per cent.
• Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 194 (149). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.11 (1.61).
• Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 20 (453).

Contacts
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us
Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 190 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Volvo.

Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.