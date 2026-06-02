Hyundai Motor America Reports May 2026 Sales

May total sales up 3% year-over-year; retail up 2%

Electrified vehicles lead growth; hybrids up 90%, EVs up 10%

Core models post gains including Elantra, Sonata, Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9

Tucson, Palisade and IONIQ 5 achieve best-ever May results

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported May total sales of 87,468 units, a 3% increase compared with May 2025. It was a strong sales performance across the Hyundai lineup with sales increasing for core models including Elantra (+7%), Sonata (+39%), Tucson (+3%), Santa Fe (+2%), Palisade (+17%), IONIQ 5 (+28%) and IONIQ 9 (+279%).

Electrified vehicle sales continued to drive overall growth, highlighted by the best ever hybrid vehicle sales month, up 90% year-over-year. Tucson HEV (+ 10%), Santa Fe HEV (+30%), Elantra HEV (+29%), and Sonata HEV (+250%) all achieved new May records.

Hyundai's electric vehicles also posted gains, up 10% across the category and a new May record. IONIQ 5 (+28%) also established its best May ever, reflecting the benefits of Hyundai's continued commitment to the EV market.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights May Performance

"Hyundai achieved growth across nearly every part of our lineup in May, from sedans to SUVs, including both hybrid and electric models," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "The market remains resilient, with solid underlying demand even as customers continue to navigate affordability pressures. Our hybrid portfolio is seeing strong traction, while EV demand continues to improve, leading to a new May sales record for IONIQ 5. Our sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the visibility it brings across North America position us well to drive continued growth through the summer."

May Total Sales Summary



May-26 May-25 % Chg 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Chg Hyundai 87,468 84,521 +3 % 373,013 369,578 +1 %

May Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Motor Launches "School of Football" Campaign Featuring Boston Dynamics' Atlas Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled "School of Football," a new global campaign starring Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot Atlas®, extending Hyundai's FIFA World Cup 2026 storytelling with a fresh, tech-forward creative designed to spotlight innovation and build fan momentum ahead of the tournament.

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled "School of Football," a new global campaign starring Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot Atlas®, extending Hyundai's FIFA World Cup 2026 storytelling with a fresh, tech-forward creative designed to spotlight innovation and build fan momentum ahead of the tournament. Hyundai Puts Children's Creativity on the World Stage Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026: Hyundai Motor Company, in collaboration with FIFA, revealed the Official National Team Bus designs for the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring 48 winning artworks by children ages 5-12 from around the world.

Hyundai Motor Company, in collaboration with FIFA, revealed the Official National Team Bus designs for the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring 48 winning artworks by children ages 5-12 from around the world. FIFA Museum and Hyundai Bring World Cup History to Rockefeller Center for 2026: The FIFA Museum presented by Hyundai Motor Company will bring its immersive "Legacies of Champions" exhibition at Rockefeller Center during the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering free public access to iconic trophies, jerseys from all 48 teams, cinematic installations and interactive fan experiences that celebrate nearly a century of World Cup history while highlighting Hyundai's long-standing partnership with FIFA and its "Next Starts Now" vision.

The FIFA Museum presented by Hyundai Motor Company will bring its immersive "Legacies of Champions" exhibition at Rockefeller Center during the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering free public access to iconic trophies, jerseys from all 48 teams, cinematic installations and interactive fan experiences that celebrate nearly a century of World Cup history while highlighting Hyundai's long-standing partnership with FIFA and its "Next Starts Now" vision. 2026 Hyundai Palisade Earns IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+: The all-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, meeting newly strengthened criteria that place greater emphasis on second-row passenger protection and crash-avoidance performance, while helping bring Hyundai's total to eight IIHS safety awards for 2026, underscoring the brand's continued focus on advanced safety engineering across its lineup.

The all-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, meeting newly strengthened criteria that place greater emphasis on second-row passenger protection and crash-avoidance performance, while helping bring Hyundai's total to eight IIHS safety awards for 2026, underscoring the brand's continued focus on advanced safety engineering across its lineup. Hyundai Earns Five Spots on U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles List: Hyundai Motor America announced five Hyundai models were named to U.S. News & World Report's inaugural 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles list, reinforcing the brand's growing credibility in capability-driven vehicles and its appeal to adventure- and lifestyle-focused consumers through trusted third-party validation.

Hyundai Motor America announced five Hyundai models were named to U.S. News & World Report's inaugural 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles list, reinforcing the brand's growing credibility in capability-driven vehicles and its appeal to adventure- and lifestyle-focused consumers through trusted third-party validation. Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named "Best EV Experience" in Inaugural 2026 CarGurus Confidence Awards: The 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 was recognized by CarGurus with its inaugural "Best EV Experience" honor, standing out for delivering an intuitive, confidence-inspiring and highly accessible real-world electric ownership experience, combining strong EPA-estimated range, ultra-fast 350-kW DC charging capability and U.S. assembly at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America to remove everyday friction and make EV adoption easier for a broad range of car shoppers.

The 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 was recognized by CarGurus with its inaugural "Best EV Experience" honor, standing out for delivering an intuitive, confidence-inspiring and highly accessible real-world electric ownership experience, combining strong EPA-estimated range, ultra-fast 350-kW DC charging capability and U.S. assembly at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America to remove everyday friction and make EV adoption easier for a broad range of car shoppers. New Hispanic Marketing Campaign for the 2026 Kona: Hyundai Motor America and Lopez Negrete Communications introduced "No Inventes," a bilingual campaign for the 2026 Kona that reimagines a familiar Latino expression into a message of possibility, aiming to connect with young U.S. Hispanic consumers through culturally grounded storytelling and humor.

Hyundai Motor America and Lopez Negrete Communications introduced "No Inventes," a bilingual campaign for the 2026 Kona that reimagines a familiar Latino expression into a message of possibility, aiming to connect with young U.S. Hispanic consumers through culturally grounded storytelling and humor. Hyundai Dealers Introduce New Mobile Service: Participating Hyundai dealers are rolling out a new mobile service program across the U.S., supported by Hyundai, designed to increase convenience for customers while helping address service-capacity pressure tied to rising demand amid Hyundai's sales growth.

Participating Hyundai dealers are rolling out a new mobile service program across the U.S., supported by Hyundai, designed to increase convenience for customers while helping address service-capacity pressure tied to rising demand amid Hyundai's sales growth. MyHyundai with Bluelink Extends Digital Leadership with No. 1 JD Power Ranking and Expanded Personalization: Hyundai Motor America reinforced its leadership in connected ownership as MyHyundai with Bluelink ranked No. 1 among mass-market brands in the JD Power 2026 U.S. OEM EV App Report? for the third consecutive year, while simultaneously expanding its Bluelink Store to bring on-demand digital features and services to more high-volume models, including Tucson, Santa Fe, Santa Cruz and IONIQ 5.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles May-26 May-25 % Chg 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Chg Elantra 16,819 15,741 +7 % 64,660 62,356 +4 % Ioniq 5 5,002 3,898 +28 % 18,395 15,920 +16 % Ioniq 6 176 1,197 -85 % 1,203 5,621 -79 % Ioniq 9 1,145 302 +279 % 4,001 302 +1225 % Kona 6,036 7,779 -22 % 30,133 32,711 -8 % Palisade 13,089 11,207 +17 % 52,117 47,944 +9 % Santa Cruz 1,785 3,031 -41 % 8,214 12,173 -33 % Santa Fe 11,220 11,030 +2 % 53,621 54,848 -2 % Sonata 8,456 6,082 +39 % 30,108 27,891 +8 % Tucson 20,581 19,905 +3 % 98,031 96,932 +1 % Venue 3,159 4,349 -27 % 12,530 12,879 -3 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America