Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Infrastructure in Motion: The Ray and Kia Georgia Partner to Stabilize West Point Test Track

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / In automotive manufacturing, precision and reliability extend far beyond the assembly line; they demand a high-performing physical foundation. The Ray team is proud to highlight its recent collaboration with Kia Georgia at their West Point manufacturing facility, where The Ray's Natural Capital program oversaw the installation of 14 acres of perennial native grasses and wildflowers.

Specifically selected to address the severe wind and water erosion common to large-scale industrial testing environments, this project introduces a new blueprint for corporate facility endurance through three core areas of impact:

Erosion Control & Ground Stabilization: Establishing deep-rooted native vegetation that anchors the soil far more effectively than traditional turf grass. This protects the slopes surrounding the test track from heavy wind and water degradation, maintaining the site's physical integrity.

Smart Stormwater Management: Utilizing natural absorption properties of perennial root systems to capture and filter heavy rainfall. This mitigates localized flooding, limits sediment runoff into nearby water resources, and ensures the testing surface remains safe and operational.

Low-Maintenance Industrial Buffers: Replacing high-maintenance lawns with a resilient, self-sustaining ecosystem. This significantly reduces the need for frequent mechanical mowing and chemical inputs, lowering operational costs while naturally adapting to the active manufacturing environment.

Driving Commercial Innovation

The Ray team is currently analyzing performance data from Kia Georgia to determine how to scale this model across other industrial sites. This research is a key part of the mission to deploy infrastructure that prevents severe erosion, protects water quality, and delivers operational savings. As these biological assets continue to mature along the test track, we all move closer to a self-healing, cost-effective manufacturing infrastructure network built for long-term resilience.

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SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infrastructure-in-motion-the-ray-and-kia-georgia-partner-to-stab-1172758